Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines evacuates coasts, cancels sea trips as supertyphoon nears

09/24/2022 | 10:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities started evacuating people from coastal areas on Sunday and hundreds were unable to travel by sea as the main island Luzon, including Manila, braces for a category 3 typhoon that continues to strengthen, officials said.

Typhoon Noru became a supertyphoon "after a period of explosive intensification", with sustained winds increasing to 185 km (115 miles) per hour from 120 kph on Saturday evening, the disaster agency said in an advisory.

It will continue intensifying and may make landfall on Sunday afternoon or evening with 185 to 205 kph (115 to 127 mph) of sustained winds, it said.

"I asked our mayors to comply with strict preemptive evacuations," Helen Tan, governor of Quezon province, told DZRH radio station. Fishermen in coastal communities were barred from heading to sea, she said.

Noru, the 11th tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, will bring heavy to torrential rains over the capital region and nearby provinces on Sunday afternoon.

"Hopefully, this typhoon moves fast, although it brings strong winds," said disaster agency spokesperson Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro. Authorities are on alert for landslides, flooding and destructive winds, he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard said more than 1,200 passengers and 28 vessels were stranded in ports south of the capital.

Noru was moving westward and likely to emerge over the South China Sea by late Sunday or early Monday.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms a year.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:15aGermany's Scholz sees progress on LNG and diesel projects in UAE
RE
03:13aRussia's Gazprom to keep gas supply to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday
RE
03:08aSaudi Arabia launches five renewable energy projects - state news agency
RE
02:41aPolls open in Italy, right-wing alliance seen winning
RE
01:33aAnalysis-After feverish week, global investors lick wounds and brace for more chaos
RE
01:05aCanada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coast
RE
09/24Philippines evacuates coasts, cancels sea trips as supertyphoon nears
RE
09/24China reports 936 new COVID cases for Sept 24 vs 918 a day earlier
RE
09/24S.Korea finance minister says more FX stabilising measures on the way
RE
09/24Instacart cuts staff, curbs hiring before IPO - The Information
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shelling hits southern Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalatio..
2Zelenskiy says he is shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapon..
3Saudi Arabia's triumphant week reclaims the West's embrace
4Polls open in Italy, right-wing alliance seen winning
5Canada girds for long haul after historic storm Fiona ravages east coas..

HOT NEWS