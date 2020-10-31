Philippines evacuates nearly 1 million as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

* World's strongest typhoon to hit land early Saturday
* Violent winds, strong rains in most affected areas
* Philippines still reeling from COVID-19 pandemic
MANILA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Officials have evacuated almost a
million residents in the southern part of the Philippines' main
island of Luzon as a category 5 storm - the world's strongest
this year - makes landfall on Sunday.
Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and
gusts of up to 265 kph (164 mph), will bring violent winds and
strong rains, state weather and disaster officials said.
It is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines
since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.
"We are having a hard time with COVID-19, and then here
comes another disaster," Senator Christopher Go, the top aide of
President Rodrigo Duterte, told a virtual news conference.
Local executives should ensure that the virus does not
spread in evacuation centres, he said.
Officials have started pre-emptive evacuations, with Albay
province bringing 794,000 residents to safety, Ricardo Jalad,
executive director of the national disaster agency, told a news
conference.
In the capital Manila and nearby Bulacan province, roughly
1,000 COVID-19 patients housed in large isolation tents could be
transferred to hotels and hospitals, Jalad said.
The Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 infections
and deaths in Southeast Asia, next only to Indonesia, with
380,729 cases and 7,221 deaths.
Typhoon Molave last week killed 22 people, mostly through
drowning in provinces south of Manila, which is also in the
projected path of Goni, the 18th tropical storm in the country.
The main island of Luzon accounts for more than two thirds
of the economy, which fell into recession in the second quarter,
and half of the population of more than 108 million.
Relief goods, heavy machinery and personal protective
equipment are already positioned in key areas, Filipino Grace
America, mayor of Infanta town in Quezon province, told DZBB
radio. "But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our funds for
calamity concerns and expenses are insufficient."
Local officials cancelled port operations and barred fishers
from setting sail. Airlines cancelled dozens of flights.
Typhoon Goni, moving westward at 25 kph (15.5 mph) from the
Pacific Ocean, will bring intense rains over the capital and 21
adjacent provinces early on Sunday, and threats of floods and
landslides.
Another typhoon, Atsani, with 55 kph sustained winds and
gusts of up to 70 kph, is gaining strength just outside the
Philippines.
An average 20 typhoons, bringing heavy rains that trigger
deadly landslides, hit the Philippines annually.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)