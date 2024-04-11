MANILA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines is eyeing around $100 billion in investment deals in the next five to 10 years from the country's trilateral summit with the United States and Japan, the presidential office said in a statement, quoting its ambassador to Washington. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday suspended import duties on more than 100 items, including car parts and fruit juice, until June 2026, responding to industry demand as ministers seek to help domestic firms keep a lid on costs.
