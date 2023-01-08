Philippines launches benchmark-sized global bond offer - term sheet

MANILA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Philippines is returning
to the global bond market with a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar
bond offer with tenors of 5.5, 10.5 and 25 years, a term sheet
showed on Monday.
The dollar bond offer follows the Southeast Asian country's
$2 billion three-tranche global bond deal in early October, the
first offshore debt issue by the administration of President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Proceeds will be used for budget financing, with the 25-year
tranche comprising green or sustainability bonds.
The Philippines has set the initial price guidance at
Treasuries plus 155 basis points (bps) for the 5.5-year tranche,
plus 195 bps for the 10.5-year tranche, and at the 5.95% area
for a 25-year sustainability bond, fixed income news provider
IFR reported
.
BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS were tapped as joint
lead managers and joint bookrunners.
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico Dela Cruz
Editing by Ed Davies)