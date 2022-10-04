Philippines launches three-tranche dollar bond issue

MANILA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Philippine government has
launched a three-tranche, benchmark-sized bond issue denominated
in U.S. dollars, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said on
Wednesday.
The bond offer consists of five-year and 10.5-year issues
and also includes a 25-year green or sustainability bond.
BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs, HSBC (B&D), J.P. Morgan,
Morgan Stanley, SMBC Nikko, Standard Chartered Bank and UBS are
the bookrunners, a term sheet showed.
Proceeds of the 5-year and 10.5-year bond sales will be
used for budget financing.
