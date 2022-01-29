Log in
Philippines lifts suspension of Canadian beef imports

01/29/2022 | 12:57pm EST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lifted its suspension of Canadian beef imports, which it imposed due to detection of a cattle disease last month, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said on Saturday.

Canada detected a case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in December on an Alberta farm, the country's first known BSE case in six years.

The Philippines, China and South Korea halted Canadian beef imports as they sought further information. South Korea lifted earlier this month its suspension of beef shipments from Canada, the world's eighth-largest beef and veal exporter.

Bibeau announced the Philippines' decision on Twitter, calling it "great news" for Canadian livestock producers.

BSE is a fatal disease of the nervous system in cattle.

Canada's latest case is atypical -- meaning it is a form of BSE that can occur naturally in older cattle -- as opposed to classical BSE, caused by an animal eating contaminated feed. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.17% 158.66 End-of-day quote.-4.76%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.71% 138.8 End-of-day quote.-1.34%
