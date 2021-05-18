Philippines lowers 2021, 2022 growth targets after disappointing Q1 GDP

MANILA, May 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines has lowered its
economic growth targets for this year and next after a
deeper-than-expected contraction in gross domestic product (GDP)
in the first quarter, its budget minister said on Tuesday.
This year's GDP is expected to expand by 6.0%-7.0%, weaker
than its previous target of 6.5% to 7.5%, but up from a record
contraction of 9.6% in 2020, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado
told a news conference.
"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may remain in the
short-term, but we are optimistic that the economy will return
to its upward growth trajectory starting this year," Avisado
said.
Growth next year is projected at 7.0% to 9.0%, Avisado said,
also scaled back from a previous target of 8.0-10%, before it is
seen slowing to 6.0% to 7.0% in 2023 and 2024.
Strict and lengthy lockdowns aimed at containing the spread
of the coronavirus have ravaged the Southeast Asian economy,
which before the pandemic was among Asia's fastest growing.
The Philippines has gradually eased COVID-19 curbs to
encourage business activity and allow greater mobility, but the
speed at which it can fully reopen will depend on how fast it
can immunise a third of its estimated 110 million people against
coronavirus to achieve herd immunity.
Officials said on Tuesday the government's immunisation
drive, which began on March 1, is gaining momentum after a slow
start, with daily inoculations now reaching more than 120,000
from around 43,000 in mid-April.
The Philippines is battling one of the worst COVID-19
outbreaks in Southeast Asia, with over 1.1 million confirmed
cases and more than 19,000 deaths.
For this year and next, the government expects a budget
deficit equal to 9.4% of GDP and 7.7% of GDP, wider than its
previous targets of 8.9% and 7.3%, respectively, due to lower
corporate tax collections.
The government passed a law in March lowering corporate tax
rates to attract much-needed investment and create jobs.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema
Editing by Ed Davies)