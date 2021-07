Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to expand by 6.0% to 7.0% in 2021, and 7.0% to 9.0% in 2022, rebounding from a record contraction of 9.6% in 2020, a government inter-agency said in a statement.

The government is "optimistic that the country's GDP may return to its pre-pandemic levels as early as 2022," it added.

