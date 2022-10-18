Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Philippines monitoring developments, looking at market intervention - minister

10/18/2022 | 01:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines is monitoring external developments to see how authorities can intervene in financial markets to address risks like the depreciation of its peso currency, its economic planning chief said on Tuesday.

The government can deploy monetary tools like tweaks in the interest rate and market intervention to tame the peso's depreciation, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a news conference after a meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his economic team, where topics of inflation and exchange rate was discussed. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:25aCopper falls on demand worries as China sticks with zero-COVID stance
RE
01:25aSterling jumps vs dollar on UK U-turn; yen scrabbles off 32-year trough
RE
01:20aNZ dollar jumps on rate hike bets, risk-on rally, Aussie lags
RE
01:20aEU could aid Ukraine reconstruction without credit rating hit - Scope
RE
01:18aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee jumps as UK fiscal budget turnaround brings cheer
RE
01:15aIndonesia's PLN in talks with investors over early retirement of coal plants
RE
01:11aOil prices rise on softer U.S. dollar, supply woes
RE
01:08aPhilippines monitoring developments, looking at market intervention - minister
RE
01:05aMarketmind: Good Will Hunting
RE
12:57aJapanese stocks rebound as U.S. futures rise
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Goldman to merge investment banking, trading as Marcus takes backseat
2BYD Co. Shares Rise Sharply After Strong Third-Quarter Guidance
3Australia, Singapore sign 'green economy' pact
4BoE set to delay quantitative tightening until gilt markets calm -FT
5LG : Chem to Introduce Next-Generation Sustainable Materials Technologi..

HOT NEWS