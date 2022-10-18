Philippines monitoring developments, looking at market intervention - minister

MANILA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Philippines is monitoring
external developments to see how authorities can intervene in
financial markets to address risks like the depreciation of its
peso currency, its economic planning chief said on
Tuesday.
The government can deploy monetary tools like tweaks in the
interest rate and market intervention to tame the peso's
depreciation, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan told
a news conference after a meeting between President Ferdinand
Marcos Jr and his economic team, where topics of inflation and
exchange rate was discussed.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)