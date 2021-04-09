|
Philippines : Financial System Stability Assessment-Press Release and Statement by the Executive Director for the Philippines
IMF Country Report No. 21/74
PHILIPPINES
FINANCIAL SYSTEM STABILITY ASSESSMENT-PRESS RELEASE AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR THE PHILIPPINES
In the context of the Philippine's Financial System Stability Assessment, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:
-
A Press Release summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its March 5, 2021 consideration of the FSSA.
-
The Financial System Stability Assessment (FSSA) for the Philippines, prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on March 5, 2021. This report is based on the work of an Joint IMF/WB Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) mission to the Philippines during June 2019 and October 2020.
-
A Statement by the Executive Director for the Philippines.
IMF Executive Board Concludes Financial System Stability
Assessment with Philippines
Washington, DC - April 9, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Financial System Stability Assessment with the Philippines on March 5, 2021.
2021.
The work of the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) was conducted during the COVID-19 outbreak, with the virtual missions concluding on October 20, 2020, and
adapted to include the immediate risks and vulnerabilities brought up by the pandemic. The economy faces both COVID-related and structural risks. Real GDP contracted by
9.5 percent in 2020-a much steeper decline than during the Asian Financial Crisis. However, it is now recovering, and macroeconomic fundamentals at the onset of the COVID-19 were stronger than in the late 1990s. In addition, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may put the country on the so-called grey list in 2021 without significant reforms on the effectiveness of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) regime. However, significant legislative measures were enacted in early 2021 to address some of the FSAP recommendations. The Philippines is also vulnerable to increased typhoon risks from climate change owing to its geographical position.
Stress tests show that while banks can withstand the already severe baseline scenario, they could experience systemic solvency distress if the economic impact of COVID-19 turns out to be severer. The economic shock would weigh on corporate earnings and then spill over to banks. Bank stress could limit credit supply, reducing economic growth noticeably even more. Physical risks from climate change are relevant for financial stability, though
the infrastructure destruction from typhoon wind alone is not systemic unless extreme tail events materialize. Higher median and estimated losses were used in the stress testing exercise for severer scenarios.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has modernized its oversight framework for banks since the 2010 FSAP and shows reasonably good compliance with the Basel Core Principles (2020 BCP assessment).The BSP also plays the central role in macroprudential policy framework given the dominance of banks in the financial system. The 2019 amendments to the BSP charter further strengthened the financial stability policy framework. Nonetheless, material gaps remain on BSP's legal powers related to conglomerate supervision, and bank secrecy laws are limiting the effectiveness of supervision, but also have wider financial sector implications. At the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the BSP issued time-bound regulatory relief
measures, including unusually strong forms of forbearance related to non-performing loan recognition and provisions, subject to prior notification to and approval of the BSP.
While there has been some progress with reforming financial safety net, a number of issues highlighted in the 2010 FSAP are still relevant. The resolution powers are provided to both Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the BSP, making the resolution process relatively complex, while the prompt corrective action framework could be enhanced by including more specific escalation procedures. The resolution toolkit is largely limited to liquidation and resolution planning and resolvability assessments are not in place yet.
FINANCIAL SYSTEM STABILITY ASSESSMENT
KEY ISSUES
Risks: GDP contracted by 9½ percent in 2020-a much steeper decline than during the Asian Financial Crisis (AFC)-but it is now recovering with the easing of containment measures and economic policy support. Banks are closely connected to the corporate sector through high credit exposures and conglomerate ownership linkages. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may list the Philippines as a jurisdiction with serious Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) deficiencies in 2021. The country is also vulnerable to climate change (physical) risks, especially the destruction of physical capital from typhoons.
Findings: The economic contraction is elevating credit risks, especially from the corporate sector. While banks can withstand the severe baseline scenario, they could experience systemic solvency distress in a much more severe adverse scenario. The second-round effects from such distress might reduce GDP even more. Regulatory forbearance that delays loss recognition could harm economic recovery by limiting credit growth, as observed after the AFC. However, prompt loss recognition and non-performing loan (NPL) restructuring can prevent sharp deleveraging and boost GDP. Physical risks from climate change are relevant for financial stability, though they are not systemic unless extreme tail events materialize.
Recommendations: Given the significant downside risks, the authorities should limit bank dividend distributions and be ready to take additional measures to strengthen banks' capital if downside risks materialize. The central bank should allow forbearance measures to lapse as scheduled and avoid introducing new measures, as delayed loss recognition and NPL restructuring could limit credit growth. The authorities should further enhance the effectiveness of the AML/CFT framework. The government should also amend the unusually stringent bank secrecy laws, which are limiting effective prudential supervision and impairing financial stability, financial integrity, and development. Given the downside risks to bank health, strengthening the resolution framework is urgent. While legislative changes will take time, the authorities should immediately start streamlining the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework and working on resolvability assessments and resolution planning. Over the medium-term, the authorities should expand their macroprudential toolkit, strengthen the supervision of financial conglomerates, and enhance the monitoring of climate change risks.
|
|