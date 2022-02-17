Log in
Philippines pitches at least $500 million green bond offer to European investors

02/17/2022 | 11:53pm EST
Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez gestures as he listen to a questions during a

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has sought European investors' support for the country's inaugural green bonds offering, worth at least $500 million, to raise funds for clean energy projects, his department said on Friday.

Dominguez in a news release said the sale of these debt securities, known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) sovereign bonds, will be done "in the coming weeks".

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
