Philippines pitches at least $500 million green bond offer to European investors
02/17/2022 | 11:53pm EST
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has sought European investors' support for the country's inaugural green bonds offering, worth at least $500 million, to raise funds for clean energy projects, his department said on Friday.
Dominguez in a news release said the sale of these debt securities, known as environmental, social and governance (ESG) sovereign bonds, will be done "in the coming weeks".
