Philippines plans $23.7 bln fund-raising for budget, infrastructure projects

MANILA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Philippines aims to raise
$23.71 billion from external sources to bridge a planned budget
deficit and fund priority projects this year, including $5.5
billion from the commercial markets, the Department of Finance
said on Sunday.
The amount is 39% higher than the $17.01 billion the
government raised from external sources last year for key
infrastructure projects and for helping bridge a wider budget
deficit due to state spending on COVID-19 response measures.
A total of $8.06 billion of this year's amount will be for
budget support purposes, while the balance of $15.65 billion
will be for project financing, the DOF said in a statement.
This year's budget of 4.5 trillion pesos ($93.7 billion),
the country's largest yet, is intended to bankroll an economic
recovery and fund the purchase of millions of doses of COVID-19
vaccines.
The government is targeting full-year growth of 6.5%-7.5%
for the pandemic-hit economy, which contracted by a record 9.5%
last year.
This year the government plans to secure $7.67 billion in
loans and grants from multilateral institutions, $10.54 billion
from bilateral sources, and $5.5 billion from the debt markets,
the DOF said.
Last year, the DOF secured $7.73 billion from multilateral
lenders, $2.86 billion from bilateral partners, and $6.47
billion from commercial markets.
Of the total external financing contracted in 2020, around
$15.44 billion was for emergency requirements for the
government's COVID-19 response, while $1.62 billion was for
other initiatives including infrastructure projects.
($1 = 48.04 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)