Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines plans new COVID-19 lockdown strategy to help economy

09/06/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines will relax some COVID-19 restrictions in the Manila region from Wednesday and also intends to outline plans to shift to smaller, localised lockdowns to support the economy, the presidential spokesperson said.

The moves come despite the Southeast Asian country reporting record infection numbers as it battles the Delta variant.

The government believed localised COVID-19 restrictions would be more effective in controlling outbreaks without constraining mobility and business activity too much, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told a briefing.

Region-wide lockdowns have proved to be costly for the economy, which is now expected to grow less than previously thought https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-idUSL1N2PP0IM after the capital region was placed under the strictest "enhanced community quarantine" (ECQ) restrictions last month, which were later eased.

The second toughest quarantine measures in place in Metro Manila will expire on Tuesday after which the region will be under the more relaxed "general community quarantine" restriction until the end of September, Roque said.

This means dine-in services will be allowed as well as religious gatherings of up to 10% of capacity among others.

"The truth of the matter is the ECQ as we practice it may not be enough, we need to come up with new strategy," he said.

Roque said localised lockdowns, which President Rodrigo Duterte approved in principle, will be pilot tested in the capital region with guidelines on when and how they will be implemented released on Tuesday.

The Philippines exited recession in the second quarter https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-economy-gdp-idUSL1N2PH04H after five consecutive quarters of GDP contraction.

But a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases forced authorities to impose stricter curbs in August, leading to a cut in this year's economic growth outlook to 4.0% to 5.0%, from 6.0% to 7.0% previously.

Daily cases in the past 30 days alone accounted for more than a fifth of the country's total infections of over 2.1 million, while deaths have exceeded 34,000.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated about 12% of its 110 million people against COVID-19, leaving millions still vulnerable. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aPhilippines plans new COVID-19 lockdown strategy to help economy
RE
04:23aIndia in talks to buy 9.9% stake in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, Ifax reports
RE
04:21aAnglogold ashanti says it is monitoring the situation in guinea, siguiri gold mine is operating normally
RE
04:21aFTSE 100 Rises as Oil, Mining, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
04:06aShares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
RE
04:04aGoldman targets $5 billion float for Petershill private equity assets
RE
04:00aUK financial watchdog says it needs powers over crypto promotions
RE
03:53aMEDIA-BOE's Mann says global inflation today is different from 1970s - Bloomberg News
RE
03:49aUK financial watchdog says it needs powers over crypto promotions
RE
03:47aShipping industry proposes levy to speed up zero carbon future
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
2Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's w..
3Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
4JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations
5Kalyan Jewellers India : India's August gold imports nearly double as p..

HOT NEWS