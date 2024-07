MANILA, July 10 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.6 billion for May, preliminary official data showed on Wednesday.

Imports in May were almost flat compared with a year earlier, edging down 0.03% to $10.93 billion, while exports decreased by 3.1% to $6.33 billion, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair)