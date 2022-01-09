Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines prepares more hospitals beds with record COVID-19 cases

01/09/2022 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila

MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines ordered an increase in hospital beds and medical resources in and around the capital Manila, a senior government official said on Sunday, as the country set another record for new COVID-19 infections.

Nearly 60% of the 28,707 cases came from the capital region, which has seen a steady increase in admissions in recent days, although hospital capacity in the area was still below critical levels, government data showed.

Health authorities were also directed to increase inoculation rates outside the region, with many provinces lagging, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

Another 15 people died from COVID-19, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the death toll to 52,150. The country has reported a total of more than 2.96 million cases since the pandemic started, among the highest in Southeast Asia.

Government offices including the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Presidential Communications Operations Office have announced temporary closures as a precaution after several of their staff have been infected.

The rise in COVID-19 cases prompted the government to tighten mobility curbs last week. President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened unvaccinated people with arrest https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-threatens-unvaccinated-people-with-arrest-2022-01-06 if they disobey stay-at-home orders.

At the end of last year, 45% of the country's 110 million people had been fully vaccinated. Under existing rules, unvaccinated people in the capital region can only step out of their homes for essential trips.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:03aVietnam targets 2022 industrial output growth of 7-8% - government
RE
05:55aKazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest
RE
05:40aUK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
RE
05:37aUK minister backs reduced COVID isolation period, to ease workforce pressures
RE
05:08aEx-Austria Chancellor Kurz made co-chairman of anti-racism group
RE
04:56aIsrael began buying aluminium from Bahrain, envoy tells Al-Ayam newspaper
RE
04:56aIsrael ambassador in manama says israel buys aluminium from bahrain - newspaper
RE
04:40aPhilippines prepares more hospitals beds with record COVID-19 cases
RE
04:30aAmazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
RE
04:06aTianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon files new legal challenges in dispute with Future Group-sources
2Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases..
3UK still ready to trigger Article 16 in EU-N.Ireland row, Truss says
4Russia says it's 'disappointed' by U.S. signals before Geneva talks
5RUSSIA SAYS 'DISAPPOINTED' BY SIGNALS FROM THE US AND BRUSSELS AHEAD OF..

HOT NEWS