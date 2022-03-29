Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines protests Chinese ship incident in South China Sea

03/29/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel engaging in "close distance maneuvering" that heightened a risk of collision in the disputed South China Sea, Manila's national security adviser said on Tuesday.

It is the latest of more than 200 diplomatic protests that the Southeast Asian country has filed against China, which claims large swathes of the South China Sea and continues to assert its presence in the strategic waterway.

"There may be counter-claims but we, as a nation, will stand by our established sovereign rights and sovereignty over the area," Hermogenes Esperon, the country's top security adviser, told reporters.

"We've been saying that's part of our territory," he said, referring to the Scarborough Shoal where the encounter occurred.

The Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday reported a "close distance maneuvering" incident, a violation of international regulations to prevent collisions at sea, with a Chinese vessel in the Scarborough Shoal located 124 nautical miles northwest of the Philippines' mainland. It was the fourth such incident in 10 months.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Late on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China has sovereign rights over the shoal.

An international arbitration ruling in the Hague in 2016 invalidated Beijing's claims to the waterway, through which about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54aToronto index falls on weakness in energy, mining shares
RE
09:52aFrench sportswear retailer Decathlon suspends activities in Russia
RE
09:51aTIM board to examine private equity interest
RE
09:51aFormer Georgian PM wins Bermuda claim against Credit Suisse subsidiary
RE
09:49aUkraine faces difficulty storing enough gas for next winter - head of gas system operator
RE
09:48aKenya's central bank keeps benchmark lending rate at 7.0%
RE
09:48aAuto manufacturers scramble as Shanghai locks down
RE
09:44aRussia promises to scale down operations in northern Ukraine
RE
09:44aOmicron sub-variant ba.2 makes up 54.9% of covid variants in u.s…
RE
09:44aPhilippines protests Chinese ship incident in South China Sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Nokia and Chunghwa Telecom enhance 5G partnership with energy-efficient..
4Jenoptik : Annual Report 2021 (PDF | 3,02 MB)
5Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite

HOT NEWS