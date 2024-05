SYDNEY, May 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines has raised $2 billion in 10- and 25-year dollar bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 10-year bond was priced at Treasuries plus 80 basis points and the 25-year sustainable bond was priced at 5.6%, the term sheet said.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)