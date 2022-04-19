Log in
Philippines raises $668 mln via T-bond auction

04/19/2022 | 01:09am EDT
MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of re-issued 2028 T-bonds on Tuesday:

* BTr fully awards 35 billion pesos ($667.68 million) worth of T-bonds against total tenders of 47.336 billion pesos

* Average yield at 5.779%, up from previous avg rate of 5.601%

* The bonds were first issued in August 2021

* Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph

($1 = 52.42 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS