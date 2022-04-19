Philippines raises $668 mln via T-bond auction

MANILA, April 19 (Reuters) - Following are the results of
the Philippine Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of
re-issued 2028 T-bonds on Tuesday:
* BTr fully awards 35 billion pesos ($667.68 million) worth
of T-bonds against total tenders of 47.336 billion pesos
* Average yield at 5.779%, up from previous avg rate of
5.601%
* The bonds were first issued in August 2021
* Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph
($1 = 52.42 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz
Editing by Ed Davies)