MANILA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Department of Agriculture is recommending an additional rice importation of about 500,000 metric tons to cover potential crop losses from the El Nino dry weather condition, a senior agriculture official said on Wednesday.

The additional rice importation by one of the world's biggest buyers of the staple grain, which should be brought in by private traders, must arrive between November and January next year, agriculture undersecretary Mercedita Sombilla told a congressional hearing.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)