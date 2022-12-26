Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Philippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations

12/26/2022 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rescuers help people affected by floods, in Gingoog city

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate.

Images on social media showed rescue workers helping residents out of chest-deep flood waters caused by two days of moderate to heavy rainfall in central and southern Philippines.

In its latest bulletin, the national disaster agency reported eight casualties, five of whom died from drowning, while 19 were missing. Of the eight deaths, six were in the mountainous and coastal Misamis Occidental province.

Nearly 46,000 people were sheltering in evacuation centres, data from the social welfare ministry showed on Monday.

"We need food. Our house and animals were carried away by floods," Estela Talaruc, a Misamis Occidental resident, told DZRH radio station. "Nothing was left, not even clothes."

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually. The Southeast Asian nation is also hit by adverse weather conditions like monsoon rains that cause deadly landslides and floods, and damage crops.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
09:13aU.N. urges Taliban to reverse ban on female foreign aid workers
RE
08:51aEgypt's c.bank says it is taking all necessary actions to regula…
RE
08:50aLack of rain, Harmattan winds threaten Ivory Coast cocoa mid crop, farmers say
RE
08:33aPhilippines reports at least eight deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations
RE
08:18aU.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
RE
08:09aJohannesburg tanker explosion death toll rises to 15, driver charged
RE
07:53aSanctions pressure to force Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says
RE
07:53aRussia's sberbank first deputy chairman vedyakhin: sanctions pre…
RE
07:37aFormer Maldives president Yameen to appeal 11-year jail term
RE
07:01aMastercard Spendingpulse Shows U.S. Retail Sales Grew 7.6% This Holiday Season
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
2Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
3U.S. retail sales grows 7.6% in holiday season -Mastercard data
4Franco-Nevada: A clever way to get exposure to gold
5How does Shake Shack measure up to the competition?

HOT NEWS