Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines says a dozen new mines, mostly nickel, to be on stream this year

03/10/2022 | 11:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - About 12 new metallic mines in the Philippines are expected to be on stream starting this year, mostly nickel projects, adding to a "bright" outlook for a sector enjoying cash windfall from high prices, the local industry regulator said on Friday.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau also said in a report the Philippines' nickel output last year totalled 386,359 tonnes, 17% higher than the previous year's production and the highest in six years.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.39% 1988.02 Delayed Quote.8.77%
ON HOLDING AG 0.70% 23.05 End-of-day quote.-39.04%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.32% 1162.4364 Delayed Quote.11.82%
SILVER -0.60% 25.724 Delayed Quote.10.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aDollar hits five-year peak on yen, euro hounded by growth risks
RE
12:18aChina's has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aDollar hits 5-year peak on yen, euro hounded by growth risks
RE
12:13aU.S. steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
12:09aCoal still at heart of China energy strategy after parliamentary gathering
RE
12:08aAir strikes in Ukraine's Dnipro kill one -emergency services
RE
12:08aExplosions take place in ukrainian city dnipro - emergency servi…
RE
12:06aDidi to halt Hong Kong listing plans - Bloomberg News
RE
12:04aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook allows Ukraine war posts urging violence against invading Russians, Putin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
2Besieged Ukrainians endure bombardments, with no breakthrough in talks
3Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it
4Oracle bets on cloud boom to forecast upbeat profit
5Opposition to Toshiba break-up grows as top shareholder, proxy firms sp..

HOT NEWS