Philippines says a dozen new mines, mostly nickel, to be on stream this year

MANILA, March 11 (Reuters) - About 12 new metallic mines in
the Philippines are expected to be on stream starting this year,
mostly nickel projects, adding to a "bright" outlook for a
sector enjoying cash windfall from high prices, the local
industry regulator said on Friday.
The Mines and Geosciences Bureau also said in a report the
Philippines' nickel output last year totalled 386,359 tonnes,
17% higher than the previous year's production and the highest
in six years.
