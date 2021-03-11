Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines secures $900 million in loans from World Bank, ADB for COVID-19 vaccines

03/11/2021 | 10:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines received on Friday a total of $900 million in loan commitments from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines and to help its pandemic-hit economy recover, the lenders said on Friday.

Despite recording one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, the Philippines is playing catchup with some of its neighbours in vaccine procurement and was one of the last Southeast Asian nation to receive its first doses.

"Procuring and administering vaccines provides the country an added layer of defence against COVID-19 on top of public health measures," Ndiamé Diop, World Bank country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, said in a statement.

The World Bank extended $500 million financing for the purchase and distribution of vaccines and to strengthen the country's health systems. In May, it extended a $500 million loan to provide relief to Filipinos who had lost jobs during lockdowns.

Separately, the ADB allotted $400 million for the Philippines, the first recipient of its vaccine access support programme.

The Philippines, which started its inoculation programme on March 1 with 600,000 Sinovac doses donated by China, is battling a renewed surge in COVID-19 cases.

The country, which aims to inoculate 70 million of its more than 108 million population, is in talks with vaccine manufacturers to buy 161 million doses.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Ed Davikes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/11Olympics-No Chinese vaccines to be taken by Team Japan, minister says
RE
03/11RESERVE BANK OF INDIA  : Results of Underwriting Auctions Conducted on March 12, 2021
PU
03/11Urging vigilance, somber Biden tells U.S. states to speed up vaccinations
RE
03/11RANSOM-SEEKING HACKERS ARE TAKING ADVANTAGE OF MICROSOFT FLAW : expert
RE
03/11TESLA  : Fire at Tesla's Fremont factory under control, no injuries reported
RE
03/11China stocks rise on infra boost, Sino-U.S. tensions cap gains
RE
03/11China's Ant publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher scrutiny
RE
03/11China's Ant publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher scrutiny
RE
03/11Malaysia's January factory output rises 1.2% year-on-year, above forecast
RE
03/11HATE CRIMES AGAINST ASIAN-AMERICANS 'MUST STOP : ' Biden
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ
3LG CORP. : LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : SOFTBANK-BACKED GRAB IN TALKS TO GO PUBLIC IN NEARLY $40 BILLION SPAC DEAL: sources
5NAVER CORPORATION : ONLINE BOOM: SoftBank-backed Coupang surges to over $100 billion valuation in debut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ