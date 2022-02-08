Philippines seeks to import 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar to cover shortfall

* Raw, refined sugar output estimate for 2021/22 revised
MANILA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Philippines plans to import
200,000 tonnes of standard and bottler's grade refined sugar to
address a supply shortfall caused by crop damage from a powerful
typhoon that hit plantations in December, the industry regulator
said on Tuesday.
The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), in a statement,
said the Philippines was bracing for a "very tight" sugar stock
balance, which will not cover the two-to-three months of demand
for refined sugar in between the milling seasons this crop year.
The Southeast Asian country is not a regular sugar importer,
but when necessary it usually buys from Thailand, the world's
second-largest exporter after Brazil.
After assessing typhoon damage, the Philippines' raw sugar
production for 2021-2022 crop year ending Aug. 31 has been
revised to 2.072 million tonnes from 2.099 million tonnes, SRA
Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica said.
The Philippine Association of Sugar Refineries has also
scaled down its refined sugar output estimate for the current
crop year to 16.748 million LKg (50-kilogram bag of sugar), from
17.572 million LKg before Typhoon Rai lashed the central and
southern regions.
Serafica said tight domestic supply, along with a demand
revival as the economy reopens after prolonged pandemic
lockdowns, has begun to push prices up, with both raw and
refined sugar hitting record highs at wholesale levels.
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed
Davies)