Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines sets new round of mining audit, expands coverage

04/29/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MANILA, April 29 (Reuters) - The Philippines will review operations of its more than 50 mines in a new round of an industry-wide audit, the government said on Thursday, with coverage expanded to include some nickel projects in a southern province.

The audit, to begin in October, will cover the operations of four mines within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), which produces mainly high-grade nickel, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Philippines is the top supplier of nickel ore to China.

In January, its President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a halt to mining operations on Tumbagan Island in BARMM's Tawi-Tawi province, expressing concern over reports that the area had been "completely devastated" by mining.

Mining operations in BARMM have not been closely monitored by the state's industry regulator, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

The industry audit by a panel co-chaired by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez will be the third since 2018, covering technical, legal, social, economic and environmental aspects of mining operations.

The first review in 2018 had resulted in some mine shutdowns due to alleged violations of environmental rules, sparking fears of tight global nickel supply.

The Southeast Asian nation is looking to revitalise its mining sector to boost state coffers, create new jobs and speed up its recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

Earlier this month Duterte lifted a nine-year moratorium on new projects. The government may also soon lift a separate ban on open-pit mining, the industry regulator said.

"The ban on open-pit mining, a standard mining method practiced all over the mining world, needs to be lifted," said Gerard Brimo, chairman of the industry group Chamber of Mines of the Philippines.

"The lifting of the moratorium on new mining projects alone will not allow the industry to achieve its full potential," he said at an industry forum on Thursday. (Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.03% 1784.535 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.58% 1038.8917 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
SILVER 0.19% 26.366 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aGold gains as dollar slips after dovish Fed
RE
01:36aSamsung sees chip profits up, mobile profits down in second quarter on chip shortage
RE
01:35aDollar sees downside in expanding global growth, twin deficits
RE
01:33aChinese officials plan next steps in oil spill clean-up off Qingdao
RE
01:33aAmid COVID chaos and protests, India's farmers eye record wheat crop
RE
01:31aChina's capital probes cryptocurrency mining -sources
RE
01:30aShanghai's most active nickel contract rises 3%
RE
01:27aBANK OF ESTONIA  : The statistics of savings and loan associations were affected most by the exclusion of one savings and loan association from the population
PU
01:26aIndian shares gain in volatile trade, blue-chip earnings in focus
RE
01:26aPhilippines sets new round of mining audit, expands coverage
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S POWELL: China's approach to digital currency would not work in U.S
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : soars past sales, profit targets with strong iPhone demand, warns of chip shortages
3Grab's Nasdaq debut to test its $40 billion valuation, set roadmap for SPAC hopefuls
4UK's BT Group in talks to divest stake in television unit - The Telegraph
5RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : RENESAS ELECTRONICS : Ford says chip shortage to halve second-quarter vehicl..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ