Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 million

01/14/2022 | 10:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana answer questions during a Reuters interview at the military headquarters of Camp Aquinaldo in Quezon city, metro Manila

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister said.

The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85 billion) project to modernise its military's outdated hardware that includes warships from World War Two and helicopters used by the United States in the Vietnam War.

Under the deal negotiated with the government of India, Brahmos Aerospace Private Ltd will deliver three batteries, train operators and maintainers, and provide logistics support, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a Facebook post late on Friday.

It was conceptualised in 2017, but faced delays in budget allocation and due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new anti-ship system aims to deter foreign vessels from encroaching on the country's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

In 2018, the Philippines bought Israeli-made Spike ER missiles, its first-ever ship-borne missile systems for maritime deterrence.

Despite friendlier ties between China and the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, Beijing has remained adamant in claiming large portions of the South China Sea, a conduit for goods in excess of $3.4 trillion every year. Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have lodged competing claims.

A 2016 international arbitration ruling, however, said the Chinese claims had no legal basis.

($1 = 51.31 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC MID 60 0.67% 15784.82 Real-time Quote.2.40%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 1.66% 331.9 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.24% 765.505 Real-time Quote.2.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aChina reports 165 new coronavirus cases for Jan 14 vs 201 a day earlier
RE
01:55aState of Maharashtra's Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project - P168310
PU
01:55aCambodia Sustainable Landscape and Ecotourism Project - P165344
PU
01:55aOne WASH—Consolidated Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Account Project (One WASH—CWA) - P167794
PU
01:55aModernizing Higher Education Project - P128516
PU
01:55aWORLD BANK : B. Faso - Education Access and Quality Improvement Project (EAQIP) - P148062
PU
01:55aIndia reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours
RE
01:53aNew U.S. Horn of Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia
RE
01:34aChina cleanup of non-compliant WMP securities 'basically complete', official says
RE
12:29aBaltimore prosecutor asserts innocence after perjury indictment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results
2Netflix raises monthly subscription prices in U.S., Canada
3U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies
4'Let's stop this and move on': N95 mask manufacturer
5J&J reaches opioid settlement with holdout U.S. state New Mexico

HOT NEWS