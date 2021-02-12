Philippines to allow cinemas, public attractions to reopen to revive growth

MANILA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Philippines plans to allow
more businesses, including cinemas and public attractions, to
reopen or expand their operations soon, as the country moves to
revive its pandemic-hit economy, the presidential spokesman said
on Friday.
The Southeast Asian country has the second highest number of
COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region, but Presidential
Spokesman Harry Roque said improving hospital capacity provided
room to ease more curbs.
"We don't have problems when it comes to (hospital)
utilisation rates. The reality is we need to reopen the economy
because we need more jobs," Roque told a regular briefing.
From one of Asia's fastest growing nations before the
pandemic, the Philippines suffered its worst economic decline in
2020 as a strict coronavirus lockdown shuttered businesses and
put millions out of work.
The reopening of businesses including in areas in the
capital Manila will be guided by health and safety rules and
capacity limits that will be set by regulators and local
government units, Roque said.
Businesses and public attractions that will be allowed to
resume operations include driving schools, video and
interactive-game arcades, libraries, museums, parks, theme
parks, and historical landmarks.
Roque also said more people will be allowed to attend
religious services from Feb. 15.
The Manila region, which accounts for 40% of the country's
economic output and is home to at least 12 million people,
remains the epicentre for the outbreak in the Philippines, which
has recorded 543,282 COVID-19 cases, including 11,469 deaths.
The government aims to start its coronavirus vaccination
programme in four public hospitals in Manila this month using
shots secured through the COVAX international vaccine-sharing
facility, which the governments expects to receive soon.
Authorities aim to inoculate 70 million, or two-thirds of
the country's more than 108 million people this year.
(Reporting by Karen Lema
Editing by Ed Davies)