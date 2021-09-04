Log in
Latest News
Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including UAE

09/04/2021 | 01:11am EDT
MANILA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travelers from 10 countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival, Roque said. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Robert Birsel)


