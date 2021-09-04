Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including UAE

MANILA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo
Duterte is lifting a coronavirus ban on travelers from 10
countries including India, the United Arab Emirates and
Indonesia, the presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.
The ban, introduced in April then expanded to more countries
in July to prevent the spread of the more contagious Delta
variant, will be lifted on Monday, presidential spokesperson
Harry Roque said in a statement.
Travelers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka,
Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and
Indonesia will have to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arrival,
Roque said.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales
Editing by Robert Birsel)