Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Philippines to offer value-added tax refund to foreign tourists by 2024

01/29/2023 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tourism amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has approved a value-added tax refund programme for foreign tourists by 2024 to attract more visitors, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Sunday.

The government collects a 12% VAT on goods consumed within the Southeast Asian country. The plan is to allow foreigners to get a VAT refund on items they are taking out of the Philippines, similar to what many other countries offer.

The measure is among the proposals a private sector advisory council presented to Marcos recently to boost the tourism industry, including improving airport infrastructure and operations and promoting tourism investment, the PCO said in a statement.

Marcos has also approved the launch of an online visa this year for Chinese, Indian, South Korean and Japanese tourists, it said.

The Philippines recorded 2.65 million international visitors last year, who brought in an estimated $3.68 billion in revenue, exceeding its 2022 target of 1.7 million tourists, according to the Department of Tourism.

Last year's total comprised of 2.02 million foreign nationals and 628,445 Filipinos based abroad, which compared with only 163,879 tourists recorded in 2021 and was still significantly lower than the pre-pandemic annual level of 8.26 million.

The government aims to boost visitor arrivals this year to 4.8 million tourists.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:10aTen children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize - AFP
RE
03:06aItaly's Eni signs $8 billion Libya gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli
RE
03:02aPolls open in Tunisian election with turnout under scrutiny
RE
02:34aChina says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
RE
02:30aPolls open in Tunisian election with turnout under scrutiny
RE
02:21aNATO's Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance's ties in Asia
RE
02:18aPakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
RE
02:16aBus crash in southern Pakistan kills 41 - local media
RE
01:56aChina says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
RE
01:56aChina resumes issuance of ordinary visas for japanese citizens t…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter
2China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..
3Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
4Italy's Eni signs $8 billion Libya gas deal as PM Meloni visits Tripoli
5Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre

HOT NEWS