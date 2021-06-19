Philips Hue Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Smart Lights, Plug, Bulbs & More Deals Ranked by The Consumer Post

Our review of the best early Philips Hue deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring deals on smart dimmers, light bar extensions, candle light bulbs, smart plugs & more

Here’s a round-up of all the top early Philips Hue deals for Prime Day, including all the top savings on the Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance, Smart Lightstrip, White Ambiance light bulbs & other smart light bundles and kits. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.

Philips Hue makes a smart home living more convenient and enjoyable. Philips Hue smart lights are easy to set up and can even be installed by non-tech savvy people. The smart bulb can be controlled with the Hue smartphone app and through voice control. Scenes can be easily created with the Philips Hue Colour Ambiance Starter Kit. But if you prefer to stick to classic white light, there’s the Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit. Then, complete your smart home set-up with smart plug such as the ones from the TP-Link Kasa line.

