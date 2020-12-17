Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Philips New Multi-Port 65W Fast Charger Reaches New Levels with GaN Systems Transistors

12/17/2020 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - GaN chargers are now the norm. GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today that the Philips SPS2316G/93, a 2C1A 65W GaN charger, features GaN Systems power transistors. This novel charger includes three AC outlets and three USB ports eliminating the need for multiple chargers. Performance tests show it can charge three digital devices simultaneously while also supplying power to three 220V devices, such as speakers, TVs, fans, ultra-high-power chargers, and more, making it an essential gadget for home use and business travel.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Philips 65W GaN charger features GaN Systems power transistors.
  • Charger includes three AC outlets and three USB ports eliminating the need for multiple chargers.
  • To achieve high performance and power density, the Philips charger uses GaN Systems' 650V E-mode GaN power transistor (GS-065-011-1-L).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/70533_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today’s most demanding industries including consumer electronics, data center servers and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company’s award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday’s silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

Contacts:

Mary Placido
4152183627
mary@triercompany.com

Source: GaN Systems

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70533


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aCYIENT : Retains Leadership Position In Engineering And R&D Services By Zinnov For The Seventh Consecutive Year
AQ
09:26aBiosenta growth milestone
GL
09:25aXTM to Join Consortium to Enable Verification of COVID-19 Vaccination Credentials for Hospitality Personal Care Delivery and Other Industry Sectors
AQ
09:25aALSTOM : - SNCF and its partners run the first semi-autonomous train of the national railway network
AQ
09:25aJOHNSON MATTHEY : Valorising emissions from steel making into sustainable products
AQ
09:25aVALA CAPI : Valencia Capital Enters into Letter of Intent for Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction to Acquire Mineral Exploration Assets in the Balkans
AQ
09:25aSiyata Mobile Launches Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit
AQ
09:25aINDUS HOLDINGS INC. : Announces C$30 Million Underwritten Public Offering
AQ
09:25aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - A Holiday Thank You Letter From Exynos to You share Share open close Print
AQ
09:25aNORAM VENTURES : Annual general meeting results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BOC AVIATION LIMITED : Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan
3BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
5ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ