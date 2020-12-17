Philips New Multi-Port 65W Fast Charger Reaches New Levels with GaN Systems Transistors

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - GaN chargers are now the norm. GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, announced today that the Philips SPS2316G/93, a 2C1A 65W GaN charger, features GaN Systems power transistors. This novel charger includes three AC outlets and three USB ports eliminating the need for multiple chargers. Performance tests show it can charge three digital devices simultaneously while also supplying power to three 220V devices, such as speakers, TVs, fans, ultra-high-power chargers, and more, making it an essential gadget for home use and business travel.

Philips 65W GaN charger features GaN Systems power transistors.

Charger includes three AC outlets and three USB ports eliminating the need for multiple chargers.

To achieve high performance and power density, the Philips charger uses GaN Systems' 650V E-mode GaN power transistor (GS-065-011-1-L).

