Philips SpeechLive Now Supports Direct Speech Recognition in Third-party Applications

06/10/2021 | 03:02am EDT
A new desktop and mobile app help customers increase voice productivity

Speech Processing Solutions, the world’s number one in professional dictation, announced the latest innovation to their web-based dictation and transcription solution, Philips SpeechLive: Thanks to the new desktop app for Windows, users can now dictate directly into any third-party applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005021/en/

Philips SpeechLive (Graphic: Business Wire)

Philips SpeechLive (Graphic: Business Wire)

To meet the increasing demand for efficient voice recognition and document creation processes within organizations, Philips SpeechLive now offers its users the freedom to dictate directly into their productivity applications such as Microsoft Word, Outlook or CRM software. The new SpeechLive desktop app allows for a more user-friendly and convenient speech-to-text workflow, which saves the customer even more time and avoids unnecessary errors which can be made by copying and pasting pieces of text from a different window.

More time to focus on what is important

“SpeechLive is setting the pace in the cloud-based dictation and speech-to-text market. Our brand-new SpeechLive desktop app is a big milestone that will save our customers valuable time otherwise wasted on administrative documentation and allow them to focus on their core tasks, such as increasing billable hours”, explains Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions, proudly.

New mobile dictation app

Philips SpeechLive now also comes with a new dedicated mobile app, which allows users to be productive on the go. The app rounds up the company’s software portfolio, allowing SpeechLive customers to turn their voice into text from anywhere, anytime.

For more product information and a free trial, please visit: www.speechlive.com

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS) is an international technology company and a global leader in dictation solutions. More than four million users worldwide work with speech-to-text solutions developed by SPS and sold under the Philips brand. These solutions include web-based and desktop workflow software as well as dictation devices. These smart solutions save users’ time and allow them to focus on their core tasks, making their business more efficient, customer-centric and profitable.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, SPS has regional offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Belgium and Austria, as well as a network of more than 1000 distribution and implementation partners worldwide.


