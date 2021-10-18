Philips lowers outlook as recall, parts shortages bite

Comparable sales in the July-September period fell 7.6% from last year as Philips started the recall of up to four million of its respiratory devices and ventilators, as parts might degrade and become toxic.

Revenue was also lower due to global supply chain problems, as a shortage of electronic components and parts meant it took Philips longer than expected to turn orders into sales.

"Supply chain volatility has intensified globally," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said. "We expect this headwind to continue in the fourth quarter."

As a consequence, the Amsterdam-based company now expects "low single-digit" growth in comparable sales for this year, which is the lower end of its previous guidance, with only a "modest" improvement of its profit margin.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) fell 25% in the third quarter to 512 million euros ($592.7 million), while analysts in a company-compiled poll on average had predicted a drop to 490 million euros.

($1 = 0.8638 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)