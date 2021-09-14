Phillip Iler Rejoins Pritzker Private Capital as Vice President for its Growing Manufactured Products Team

Supports PPC’s Strategic Initiative to Deploy Significant Capital Across Manufactured Products Sector

Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced that Phillip Iler has rejoined the firm as Vice President – Manufactured Products. PPC’s Manufactured Products team aims to deploy significant capital investing in growth-focused packaging, food and industrial businesses.

Based in Chicago, Mr. Iler rejoins the firm after receiving his M.B.A. at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In his new role as Vice President, he will play a key role helping source and lead the execution of PPC’s investments in the manufactured products sector, with an emphasis on high-quality, family-run and founder-led food businesses. Mr. Iler previously spent three years as an associate at PPC and began his career as an investment banking analyst at SunTrust. He received a B.S. in Finance from Wake Forest University.

“We are delighted Phil has returned to PPC after earning his MBA,” said Chris Trick, Investment Partner – Manufactured Products at PPC. “Phil has made significant contributions to expanding our food investing efforts, including our recent investment in Monogram Foods, as this is a priority initiative for our Manufactured Products team. I am confident he will continue to play an important role as we identify new opportunities and expand our platform.”

“At PPC, we are committed to building a world-class team of investment and operating professionals,” said Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner of PPC. “Phil’s experience partnering with management teams is a great example of how our team creates value for companies across the manufactured products sector. I congratulate Phil on his new position and look forward to working together again as our team executes our differentiated strategy.”

Pritzker Private Capital brings a time-tested, disciplined approach to partnering with middle-market companies, focusing on quality businesses with leading positions in the services, manufactured products and healthcare sectors. PPC continues to be uniquely positioned to achieve strong results for its family of companies by combining the flexibility of long-duration capital with the legacy and values of a family-owned business.

PPC’s current group of Manufactured Products businesses includes C. H. Guenther & Son, a leading producer of branded and private-label food products; Monogram Foods, a leading business-to-business food manufacturer; Plaskolite, North America’s largest provider of transparent thermoplastic sheet products; ProAmpac, a leader in the innovation, engineering and manufacturing of custom flexible and sustainable packaging solutions; PLZ Aeroscience, North America’s largest specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer; and Vertellus, a specialty products manufacturer for food and agriculture, health care and industrial markets.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005395/en/