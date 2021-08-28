Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Phillips 66 completes shutdown of Alliance, Louisiana refinery ahead of Ida -sources

08/28/2021 | 11:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 completed the shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery on Saturday in preparation for the Sunday landfall of Hurricane Ida, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Phillips 66 spokesman Bernardo Fallas, while not mentioning the Alliance refinery specifically, said in an email on Saturday, "Everything has gone/is going as planned." The company announced on Friday afternoon it would shut the Alliance refinery because of the threat from Ida.

Phillips 66 may also shut on Saturday utilities at the refinery, the sources said. The utilities will have to restart before the idle production units can be brought on line following the storm's passage. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pGREGGS : UK government rejects call for new visas to ease post-Brexit truck driver shortage
RE
12:22pSIGNIFICANT RECOVERY IN CORPORATE SECTOR PERFORMANCE EXPECTED IN 2021-22 : CII CEOs Poll Capacity expansion expected this year
PU
11:52aIndia attracts $22.5 billion in foreign direct investment in April-June 2021 - government
RE
11:41aHurricane Nora strengthens as it heads for southwest coast of Mexico
RE
11:36aPhillips 66 completes shutdown of Alliance, Louisiana refinery ahead of Ida -sources
RE
11:22aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : G20 Compact with Africa reaffirms commitment to securing Africa's recovery from Covid-19 pandemic through private sector development and vaccine manufacturing
PU
10:52aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : NCL Dispatches 3.87 lakh tonnes of highest-ever Coal in a Single Day Sends Highest Ever Railway Coal Rakes during Covid-19 Pandemic Time
PU
09:42aNMDC, Ministry of Steel assists NINL to start iron ore mining
PU
09:42aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Union Power Secretary reviews coal supply postion; Core Management Team constituted
PU
09:32aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing
3AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. : AFFIRM : Amazon teams with Affirm to offer buy-now-pay-later option
4Congo reviewing $6 billion mining deal with Chinese investors -Finance Minister
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village acci..

HOT NEWS