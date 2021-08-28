Phillips 66 completes shutdown of Alliance, Louisiana refinery ahead of Ida -sources

HOUSTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 completed
the shutdown of its 255,600 barrel-per-day (bpd) Alliance,
Louisiana, refinery on Saturday in preparation for the Sunday
landfall of Hurricane Ida, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
Phillips 66 spokesman Bernardo Fallas, while not mentioning
the Alliance refinery specifically, said in an email on
Saturday, "Everything has gone/is going as planned." The company
announced on Friday afternoon it would shut the Alliance
refinery because of the threat from Ida.
Phillips 66 may also shut on Saturday utilities at the
refinery, the sources said. The utilities will have to restart
before the idle production units can be brought on line
following the storm's passage.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba;
Editing by Marguerita Choy and Andrea Ricci)