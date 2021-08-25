Phillips 66 refinery sale offers test of future for motor fuel suppliers

HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Phillips 66's
decision to market a Louisiana oil processing plant
offers a key test of investors' views on the pace of the
transition to electric vehicles, refinery industry experts said
on Wednesday.
Phillips 66, the fourth largest U.S. refiner, on Tuesday
said https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/phillips-66-puts-alliance-louisiana-refinery-up-sale-2021-08-24
it has put its 255,600 barrel per day (bpd) Alliance plant on
the market, citing "the evolving energy landscape." The
50-year-old plant makes gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for U.S.
and Latin American markets.
Reuters on Tuesday reported Phillips 66 is in talks with a
potential buyer. A spokesman declined to comment, calling any
talks confidential.
Analysts said potential buyers may be willing to make a
contrarian bet on motor fuel demand, pointing to private equity
firms and rival Gulf Coast refiners Motiva Enterprises, Valero
Energy Corp and PBF Energy.
Motiva, Valero and PBF did not reply to messages asking
about interest in the Alliance refinery.
"While there are a lot of uncertainties out there - mainly
regulatory in terms of climate change or COVID mandates - the
economic dust has settled so buyers are likely to get more
serious again," said Garfield Miller, chief executive of
investment banker Aegis Energy Advisors.
A private equity firm might consider buying Alliance as the
anchor for a move into motor fuel, seeing Phillips 66 and other
oil companies exit as an opportunity, he said.
Unsold refineries now on the market, such as Royal Dutch
Shell's nearby Convent, Louisiana, plant, could open
the door to deals, estimates analyst Tudor, Pickering Holt & Co,
which put a $500 million upper pricetag on the plant, which sits
20 miles (32 km) south of New Orleans on the Mississippi River.
Still, any buyers would face a difficult future with the
Biden administration committed to supporting electric-powered
cars and trucks, said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures
for Mizuho Securities.
What buyer would “want to upgrade the thing for size when
politicians are talking about five to 10 years (autos) running
on electricity?” Yawger asked.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba
Editing by Marguerita Choy)