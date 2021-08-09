Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Phillips 66 to acquire stake in NOVONIX as demand for EV battery materials rises

08/09/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 will acquire a 16% stake in lithium-ion battery material supplier NOVONIX Limited for $150 million, the U.S. refiner said on Monday, as demand for electric-vehicle battery materials rises.

Phillips 66 develops carbon anodes and other materials for lithium-ion batteries using by-products from its oil-refining business.

Earlier this year, the company forged a technology partnership with Faradion to develop anode materials for sodium-ion batteries, which are also used in electric vehicles. (https://bit.ly/3yB0gun)

U.S. Democrats have been advocating for a majority of cars manufactured in the country to be electric by 2030 and every car on U.S. roads to be electric by 2040.

Phillips 66 makes specialty coke, a key precursor in the production of batteries that power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices and energy storage units.

NOVONIX produces synthetic graphite used to processes specialty coke to make anode material for these batteries.

The company's anode materials business is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where it is increasing capacity to produce 10,000 metric tons per year of synthetic graphite by 2023. The investment by Phillips 66 will support a capacity expansion of an additional 30,000 metric tonnes per year, which is expected to be completed by 2025.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aBioNTech says vaccine repeats beat devising new one for now
RE
11:30aBostic says he thinks fed could start to taper purchases between october and december, but open to moving it forward
RE
11:30aBostic says he is open to the idea that if the delta variant comes through in a more difficult and challenging ways policy may need to be adjusted
RE
11:30aBostic says he does not expect delta variant to lead to widespread shutdowns seen last year, so could lead to slower momentum but not a contraction
RE
11:30aBostic says he would be in favor of completing the taper in a shorter period than what was done in previous rounds
RE
11:30aBostic says he is in favor of a balanced approach of tapering treasury purchases and mortgage-backed security purchases at the same rate
RE
11:30aBostic says 'substantial further progress' goal on inflation has effectively been met
RE
11:30aFed's bostic says he expects interest rates could be lifted in late 2022 if the economy continues to improve
RE
11:30aBostic says fed could achieve 'substantial further progress' on employment if there are is another month or two of strong jobs gains
RE
11:29aU.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3Oil slides almost 3% on China virus curbs and strong dollar
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

HOT NEWS