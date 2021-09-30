Phillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S Refiner Phillips 66 said on
Thursday it would cut greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from its
operations by 2030, amid mounting pressure on the industry to
join the fight against climate change and cut carbon emissions
by mid-century.
Since the 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal to keep
global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), there
has been pressure on refiners to announce ambitious targets and
operate more cleanly.
"We support the ambitions of the Paris Agreement, and
Phillips 66 will do its part by improving energy efficiency and
developing lower-carbon technologies," Chief Executive Greg
Garland said in a statement.
The refiner expects to achieve the target through
investments in lower-carbon business platforms including
renewable fuels, lithium-ion batteries, carbon capture and
hydrogen.
It plans to reduce so called Scope 3 emissions intensity of
its energy products by 15% from 2019 levels. Scope 3 emissions
take into account greenhouse gas emissions from products the
company sells, such as jet fuel and gasoline.
Phillips 66 currently is in the process of converting its
Rodeo, California refinery, using cooking oil and food wastes,
into what would be the largest renewable diesel facility in the
world. (https://reut.rs/2Y4F6HA)
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)