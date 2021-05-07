Phillips Edison & Company to Host Webinar Presentation for Existing Stockholders Discussing Potential Listing and Liquidity Plan

Presentation to be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, plans to host a presentation for existing stockholders on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the proposed listing of its stock on a national stock exchange, including the registration statement it filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021, and the related intended offering and the potential impact on existing stockholders.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the conference call presentation. There will not be a question and answer session following the prepared remarks. This presentation will be held in place of the previously announced Q1 2021 results presentation, which has been rescheduled. The dial-in and webcast link are unchanged.

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HoX0wUCP

U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HoX0wUCP

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed once available by visiting https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HoX0wUCP.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call via online webcast or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. As of March 31, 2021, PECO owned equity interests in 300 real estate properties, including 278 wholly-owned real estate properties and 22 shopping center properties owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners.

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the offering to which this communication relates.

To review the preliminary prospectus click the following hyperlink: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1476204/000147620421000075/cik0001476204-20210506.htm

