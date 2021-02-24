Log in
Phillips Edison & Company to Issue Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Host Results Webinar Presentation

02/24/2021 | 08:35am EST
Earnings Release to be issued on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after market close

Management to host results presentation on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., an internally-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers, plans to host a live presentation on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Results will be issued in a press release on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after market close.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Devin Murphy, and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the live conference call presentation. Following management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session where questions may be submitted via the webcast interface during the call. Questions may also be submitted in advance by emailing InvestorRelations@phillipsedison.com.

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco210312.html
U.S. listen-only: (888) 346-2646
Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation at https://services.choruscall.com/links/peco210312.html

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed by visiting the company’s website at http://investors.phillipsedison.com/event-calendar or www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

Interested parties will be able to access the conference call via online webcast or by telephone. If dialing in, please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time as an operator will register your name and organization. Participants should ask to join the Phillips Edison & Company call.

For investor-related updates, please visit www.phillipsedison.com/investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO’s diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, PECO manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. PECO remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. For more information, please visit www.phillipsedison.com.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at www.phillipsedison.com/investors, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.


© Business Wire 2021
