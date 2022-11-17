Advanced search
Philly Fed's District Manufacturing Activity Extends Losses to November

11/17/2022 | 09:12am EST
By Xavier Fontdegloria


Factory activity in the Philadelphia area posted in November a third-consecutive monthly contraction, adding to evidence the industrial sector is losing steam, according to data from the Federal Reserve bank of Philadelphia.

The Philly Fed said Thursday that the index for current general activity of its Business Outlook Survey decreased to minus 19.4 in November from minus 8.7 in October. This is the lowest level since May 2020, and misses economists' consensus forecast of minus 6 in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

The indicator suggests factory activity declined in November at a steeper pace compared with October as the index was further below zero. The indicator has signaled contraction in five of the past six months.

The Philadelphia Fed survey polls manufacturing firms in the Third Federal Reserve District--which covers eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware--about the direction of change in business activity.

In November, 47% of the firms polled reported no change in activity over the month, but the percentage of those reporting decreases--about 36%--exceeded the proportion of the 17% who said activity increased.

Demand continued to weaken in November, the data showed. Both the new orders and shipments indexes were broadly unchanged at minus 16.2 and 7.0, respectively. The figures suggest declining orders and shipments increasing only slightly.

The employment index fell sharply to 7.1 from 28.5, in a sign manufacturers on average are still hiring workers but at a much slower pace than the previous month.

Unfilled orders and delivery times indexes remained in negative territory, suggesting reduced backlogs and quicker vendor lead times as supply-chain bottlenecks ease.

Inflation pressures persisted, according to the survey. The prices paid index was broadly stable at 35.3, and the prices received index increased to 34.6, indicating overall price increases for inputs and the firms' own goods.

Firms were less pessimistic about the six-month outlook, but expectations were still negative. The index for future general activity rose to minus 7.1 from minus 14.9. Expectations for price increases were less widespread, and both future price indexes were below their long-run averages, in a sign firms expect inflation at factory gates to moderate in the coming months.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 0911ET

