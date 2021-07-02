Philogen Announces R&D Program Update

Fibromun shows activity in pretreated glioma and sarcoma patients; OncoFAP targets tumor lesions in cancer patients; a new product partnered with AbbVie entered clinical studies

Siena (Italy), 2 July, 2021 – (Globe Newswire) – Philogen S.p.A. (BIT:PHIL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative medicines based on tumor targeting antibodies and small molecule ligands, is pleased to provide an update on three R&D programs: Fibromun, OncoFAP and ABBV-022. A full pipeline update will be made to the market on 28 September, 2021, in the Company’s Half Year results announcement.

Prof. Dr. Dario Neri, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Philogen S.p.A., said: “We are extremely pleased to see that our technology has been delivering exciting product candidates of diverse nature, both by our partners such as AbbVie and under our ownership, across a variety of clinical trials. The early signs of activity support our ambition to bring innovative treatment options to patients with serious unmet medical need.”

Fibromun

Fibromun (L19TNF), wholly-owned by Philogen, is a fully-human immunomodulatory product consisting of the L19 antibody and TNF (a strong pro-inflammatory cytokine). Recombinant TNF has so far been approved only for certain loco-regional clinical applications.

Promising interim survival benefits have been demonstrated in the European Phase I/II trial, investigating Fibromun as a monotherapy for the treatment of IDH wildtype WHO Grade III-IV High-Grade Glioma at first recurrence/relapse. Data on progression free survival at six months are being finalized, while the overall survival data will be consolidated by the end of 2021, with expected publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal in 2022.

In the European Phase I/II trial, in which Fibromun is combined with lomustine for the treatment of Glioblastoma at first recurrence/relapse, a partial response has been observed already in the first patient treated in the study. The historical overall response rate for this patient population is 4.3% (Wick et al., J Clin Oncol 2010, 28 ,1168)

A Parallel Scientific Advice (PSA) with the European Medicines Agency and the US Food and Drug Administration has been completed in June 2021. The development plan for the treatment of glioblastoma and the proposed strategy for marketing authorization have been discussed and agreed with competent authorities. Philogen will follow the recommendations that were provided during the PSA.

In the European Phase II trial, in which Fibromun is combined with dacarbazine for the treatment of pretreated advanced/metastatic Soft Tissue Sarcoma (3 rd line), the second patient treated in the study enjoyed a partial response. The historical overall response rate for this patient population is 4.0% (Garcia-del-Muro et al., J Clin Oncol 2011, 29,2528). After the run-in part of the trial, the trial progresses to a randomized part.

Fibromun is investigated in six clinical trials, of which five have a pivotal potential. In Soft Tissue Sarcoma, the European Phase III trial in 1st line and the Phase II trial in 3rd line are expected to read out by the end of 2023.





OncoFAP

OncoFAP is a small molecule radiotracer, wholly-owned by Philogen, with ultra-high affinity for Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP). The product is suitable for the non-invasive detection of a variety of metastatic solid tumors, as FAP is overexpressed in more than 90% of epithelial cancers (e.g., malignant breast, colorectal, ovarian, lung, skin, prostate, and pancreatic cancers, as well as in some soft tissue and bone sarcomas)

Clinicians from the Department of Nuclear Medicine at the University Hospital of Münster have employed a OncoFAP-based radionuclide conjugate (OncoFAP- 68 Ga) in clinical scanning of patients with various FAP-positive cancer types and have shown excellent tumor uptake in both primary and metastatic lesions with low uptake in healthy organs (including kidneys) after intravenous injection.

These clinical results also support the investigation of OncoFAP-177Lu for Radionuclide Ligand Therapy (RLT).

Philogen is currently planning international, exploratory, clinical trials to investigate OncoFAP in a variety of cancer indications. The results from these studies will provide the basis for a pivotal clinical program in selected cancer types.





ABBV-022

ABBV-022, a product out-licensed by Philogen to AbbVie, consists of an IL-22 payload fused to a targeting antibody. The cytokine, selectively delivered to the epithelial surface of damaged gut mucosa, promotes survival of intestinal stem cells, improves goblet cell function and epithelial barrier, thereby reducing inflammation.

ABBV-022 has started a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. The original collaboration between Philogen and AbbVie began in 2014.





About Philogen

Philogen is a Swiss-Italian clinical-stage biotechnology company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Philogen’s strategy is to deliver bioactive agents, for example cytokines or drugs, to the site of disease using antibodies and other ligands that specifically and efficiently target stromal antigens. This technology has generated a strong proprietary pipeline of clinical-stage products and preclinical compounds in an array of disease indications. Philogen is headquartered in Siena, Italy, and has research activities at its subsidiary company Philochem near Zurich, Switzerland. Philogen has signed agreements with several major pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.philogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Philogen contacts

Dr. Christian Lizak (Business Development), Dr. Emanuele Puca (Investor Relations)

+41 (0) 43 544 88 00

christian.lizak@philogen.com, emanuele.puca@philogen.com

Consilium Strategic Communications contacts

Mary-Jane Elliott, Davide Salvi

Philogen@consilium-comms.com