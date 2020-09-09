PhoenixTeam : Expands Relationship with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

PhoenixTeam, a leading mortgage technology strategy and services provider, has expanded its long standing partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Loan Guaranty (LGY) Service.

As part of a new contract award to transform how LGY serves Veterans, lenders, appraisers, servicers and other industry stakeholders, PhoenixTeam will modernize LGY technology products to maximize opportunities for Veterans to obtain homeownership, retain their homes during times of financial difficulty and adapt their homes to better accommodate service-related disabilities.

PhoenixTeam is committed to delivering innovative solutions that significantly improve the home loan experience for Veterans. The company and their partners will design, deliver, maintain, and operate all VA technology supporting the LGY program. With vast mortgage industry, technology product management, software engineering and analytics expertise, PhoenixTeam is uniquely positioned to deliver on the promise of this new contract.

“Loan Guaranty has put forth an ambitious plan to modernize its home loan guaranty program with the goal of creating a frictionless home loan experience and making VA loans the top choice in the industry for veterans, lenders and servicers,” said Tom Westerlind, managing partner and CFO of PhoenixTeam. “Our working relationship with Loan Guaranty goes back to 2001. We’re committed to their mission and grateful for the continued opportunity to enrich the lives of those who served in the military.”

About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a women-owned small business that provides mortgage technology solutions to improve the home loan experience for borrowers and help financial institutions, technology providers, and government agencies achieve their desired outcomes. With a focus exclusively on the mortgage industry, we delight clients and deliver better business solutions through technology implementation excellence. For more information, please visit www.phoenixoutcomes.com

