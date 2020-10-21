Log in
Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

10/21/2020 | 07:55am EDT

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone with His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, earlier today.

The two leaders reviewed important global developments including the progress of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing diversification of international value chains, the need to preserve a transparent, development-oriented and rules-based global trading order, and the important role of the World Trade Organisation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the above issues, and to further accelerate bilateral cooperation in all areas.

New Delhi
October 21, 2020

***

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:54:07 UTC

