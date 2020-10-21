Phone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone with His Excellency Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, earlier today.
The two leaders reviewed important global developments including the progress of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing diversification of international value chains, the need to preserve a transparent, development-oriented and rules-based global trading order, and the important role of the World Trade Organisation.
The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on the above issues, and to further accelerate bilateral cooperation in all areas.
New Delhi
October 21, 2020
