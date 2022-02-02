Phonexa Names Mara Garcia as CFO to Spearhead Financial Growth, Future Expansion

GLENDALE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing automation platform Phonexa has realigned its C-suite and infused additional female leadership to the company with the promotion of Mara Garcia to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Garcia will be tasked with spearheading the company's next stage of financial growth and expansion and lead the company's tax, accounting, and finance teams to ensure steady growth for the all-in-one marketing solution for calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, accounting, and more.

She will additionally head Phonexa's new business and finance development endeavors to ensure the company's monetary goals are achieved while also implementing and carrying out tax and finance compliance procedures.

Phonexa CEO Lilit Davtyan previously simultaneously held the title of CFO until Garcia's promotion.

"I'm thrilled to take on more responsibility as I move into my new role as CFO," said Garcia. "I have some big shoes to fill, but I feel that I've been training for this position ever since I was hired. I've always loved how forward-thinking Phonexa is, and I'm excited to help with our company's continued success. I'm grateful for the new role that I've been entrusted with."

Garcia joined Phonexa in May 2020 as the Vice President of Finance and Accounting and has been responsible for all of the company's accounting functions such as financial planning, budgeting, preparation of financial statements, reporting, audit management, supervision of internal and external expenses, tax preparation, and more.

"Mara has been instrumental in the formation of many of Phonexa's financial practices and procedures," said Davtyan. "Recognizing her contributions is only the first step in growing our business and financial impact in the industry and our community. I know that Mara will bring the financial innovation and excellence we need in order to tackle the next stage of evolution for our organization."

Garcia is an alumna of California State University, Northridge, where she earned her degree in accounting. Garcia is also a Certified Public Accountant and a vice president and member of the board of directors at the California Society of CPAs Los Angeles Chapter.

