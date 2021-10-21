PhosAgro PJSC : PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 -2

TOTAL fertilizers 7,786.5 7,909.9 -1.6% 2,630.5 2,724.3 -3.4% Other products STPP 67.3 70.9 -5.1% 23.1 26.4 -12.5% Other 61.2 68.6 -10.8% 17.5 22.4 -21.9% TOTAL feedstocks 128.5 139.5 -7.9% 40.6 48.8 -16.8%

Fertilizer sales in 9M and 3Q 2021 amounted to 7.8 million tonnes and 2.6 million tonnes, respectively, down slightly year-on-year. The decreases were associated both with the restrained seasonal demand in India as a result of a late decision on subsidies and the relatively low level of the subsidies, and with the high base effect from the previous period, when sales of phosphate-based fertilizers increased amid production restrictions in India and China due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growth was driven mainly by sales in the nitrogen segment in 9M and 3Q 2021, which were up 8.0% year-on-year. Ammonium nitrate sales were the main driver of this growth, due to both high seasonal demand and the affordability of fertilizers for end users.

Sales of phosphate-based fertilizers in 3Q 2021 amounted to 2.1 million tonnes. The 5.9% year-on-year decrease was due to the high base of the previous period, when the reduction in fertilizer production in China and India enabled the Company to ramp up sales in Asia. At the same time, the volume of fertilizer sales in 3Q 2021 remained at a normal level for this period due to their excellent affordability for end users at a time of rapidly rising prices for basic agricultural crops.

Market highlights

The upward price trend in mineral fertilizer markets persisted in 3Q 2021 as a result of a combination of the following factors:

-- the ongoing favourable situation in markets for agricultural products, where prices reached record highsfor the past 8-10 years;

-- peak seasonal demand in key markets in Latin America and urea tenders in India;

-- further price increases in ammonia and potash markets owing to unscheduled work stoppages at keyproducers;

-- reduced production of phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilizers in the United States due to adverseweather conditions (a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of August).

At the beginning of 4Q 2021, fertilizer markets are seeing further escalation in prices, driven by a growing energy crisis, the unprecedented rise in natural gas prices in Europe and Asia, and the subsequent reduction in fertilizer production. Fertilizer prices will also be supported by restrictions on exports from China in favour of domestic supplies.

Contacts

PJSC PhosAgro

Andrey Serov, Head of the Investor Relations Department

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2187

ir@phosagro.ru

Timur Belov, Press Officer

+7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652

pr@phosagro.ru

EM

Sam VanDerlip

vanderlip@em-comms.com

+44 207 002 7859

+7 499 918 3134

About us

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: TST TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 124947 EQS News ID: 1242663 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242663&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)