PhosAgro PJSC : PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 -2

In PhosAgro's priority domestic market, the season of phosphate-based fertilizer application for field work has ended. At present, there is increased demand for ammonium nitrate. Therefore, Russian producers have voluntarily prolonged the price freeze on mineral fertilizers until 31 December 2021 and, as a priority, are meeting increased domestic demand for nitrogen fertilizers. This measure will stimulate preparation for seasonal field work and will strengthen the sustainability of Russian agriculture, fulfilment of harvest plans, saturation of domestic market with domestically grown food with improved characteristics and the export of agricultural products.

3Q 2021 financial performance

In 3Q 2021, the Company's revenue increased by 63.8% year-on-year to RUB 116.3 billion (USD 1.6 billion). The main growth driver was the rise in global prices for phosphate- and nitrogen-based fertilizers against the backdrop of high demand and low inventory levels in the main sales markets.

EBITDA for 3Q 2021 more than doubled year-on-year and amounted to a record RUB 57.2 billion (USD 779 million). Such significant growth was achieved in part thanks to successful measures aimed at increasing productivity and self-sufficiency in key inputs. EBITDA margin for 3Q 2021 exceeded 49%.

-- EBITDA in the phosphate-based fertilizers segment amounted to RUB 47.5 billion (USD 646 million), anearly twofold increase year-on-year. Higher profits were recorded for all products, mainly due to farmers'record-high purchasing power on the back of high prices for agricultural products.

-- EBITDA in the nitrogen-based fertilizer segment amounted to RUB 9.4 billion (USD 128 million), which isalmost 2.5 times the result for 3Q 2020.

Net profit adjusted for non-cash FX gain/loss for 3Q 2021 more than doubled year-on-year to RUB 39.7 billion (USD 541 million).

In 3Q 2021, the Company's free cash flow amounted to RUB 20.7 billion (USD 283 million). The main source of cash flow was an increase the production of all types of mineral fertilizers, higher income from sales due to higher average prices and an improvement in the finished product portfolio structure.

Capex in 3Q 2021 amounted to RUB 10.6 billion (USD 144 million). The Company's investments were primarily focussed on the construction of a large industrial complex at its Volkhov site, where the first production lines have already been launched with a design capacity of almost 800,000 tonnes of MAP per year. Once the project is complete, the total capacity of the new complex will reach almost 900,000 tonnes.

As of 30 September 2021, the net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.83x. PhosAgro was able to decrease its debt burden thanks to higher profits and effective cost controls. Net debt as of 30 September 2021 was RUB 123.3 billion (USD 1.7 billion).

COST OF SALES RUB mln or % 9? 9? Chng. 3Q 3Q Chng. 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Amortisation 18,771 18,721 0.3% 6,433 6,498 -1.0% Materials and services 35,147 31,672 11.0% 12,625 11,352 11.2% Phosphate rock transport 6,659 6,682 -0.3% 2,422 2,446 -1.0% Repair expenses 8,609 7,380 16.7% 2,972 2,613 13.7% Drilling and blasting costs 2,780 2,380 16.8% 973 891 9.2% Other materials and services 17,099 15,230 12.3% 6,258 5,402 15.8% Raw materials 43,510 27,871 56.1% 18,773 9,568 96.2% Ammonia 9,433 3,480 171.1% 4,554 1,213 275.4% Sulphur and sulph. acid 12,004 3,459 247.0% 5,942 1,201 394.8% Potassium 11,284 9,811 15.0% 4,985 3,785 31.7% Natural gas 9,671 9,875 -2.1% 2,795 2,954 -5.4% Ammonium sulphate 1,118 1,246 -10.3% 497 415 19.8% Salaries and social contributions 11,562 10,910 6.0% 4,003 3,796 5.5% Electricity 4,924 4,919 0.1% 1,713 1,683 1.8% Fuel 4,092 2,970 37.8% 1,369 923 48.3% Products for resale 7,584 6,795 11.6% 2,291 2,038 12.4% Customs duties 1,654 1,023 61.7% 516 459 12.4% Freight, port and stevedoring expenses 19,286 13,909 38.7% 6,469 4,845 33.5% Russian Railways' tariffs and operators' fees 8,329 8,732 -4.6% 2,730 2,815 -3.0% Other 962 871 10.4% 373 336 11.0% Total 155,821 128,393 21.4% 57,295 44,313 29.3%

Cost of sales in 9M 2021 increased by 21.4% year-on-year largely due to a considerable increase in prices for raw materials.

Cash cost of production in 3Q 2021 increased by 29.3% year-on-year, which was associated with an increase in prices for raw materials, fuel, materials, and services:

-- Expenses for materials and services increased by 11.2% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 12.6 billion (USD172 million) due to an increase in planned maintenance, mainly on ammonia and phosphoric acid production lines, andan overall rise in prices for materials and services.

-- Expenses for raw materials increased by 96.2% year-on-year to RUB 18.8 billion (USD 256 million): ? Ammonia costs increased by 275.4% year-on-year to RUB 4.6 billion (USD 62 million) due to an increase inthe price of ammonia in 2021 amid seasonal shutdowns in global ammonia production at the beginning of the year andan increase in natural gas prices in Europe in the third quarter. ? Expenses for sulphur and sulphuric acid rose by 394.8% year-on-year to RUB 5.9 billion (USD 81 million)due to higher global prices for these products following growth in fertilizer prices.

-- Freight, port, and stevedoring expenses grew by 33.5% to RUB 6.5 billion (USD 88 million) due to highertransportation tariffs.

Administrative and selling expenses RUB mln 9? 9? Chng. 3Q 3Q Chng. 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Administrative expenses 14,946 12,941 15.5% 5,057 4,139 22.2% Salaries and social contributions 9,722 8,376 16.1% 3,280 2,648 23.9% Professional services 1,279 1,285 -0.5% 441 332 32.8% Amortisation 1,022 1,019 0.3% 330 341 -3.2% Security and fire safety services 777 658 18.1% 271 230 17.8% Other 2,146 1,603 33.9% 735 588 25.0% Selling and marketing expenses 4,826 4,307 12.1% 1,542 1,418 8.7% Salaries and social contributions 2,890 2,318 24.7% 980 736 33.2% Materials and services 850 866 -1.8% 262 304 -13.8% Amortisation 1,086 1,123 -3.3% 300 378 -20.6%

Administrative, selling and marketing expenses in 3Q 2021 increased by 22.2% year-on-year to RUB 5.1 billion (USD 68 million) and by 8.7% to RUB 1.5 billion (USD 21 million), respectively. The main drivers of this increase were changes in payroll and social contributions associated with the adjustment of employee salaries, compensation payments and changes in exchange rates.

Market outlook

In early 4Q 2021, global fertilizer markets saw further price increases due to the unprecedented rise in natural gas prices in Europe and Asia and a subsequent decline in fertilizer production, as well as due to export restrictions from China in favour of domestic supplies. Prices on global markets have renewed multiyear highs and continue to rise, especially for nitrogen-based fertilizers amid approaching seasonal demand in key markets in North America, Europe and China.

About PhosAgro

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

