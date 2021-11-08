PhosAgro PJSC : PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 -3

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.
Nine months ended Three months ended
30 September 30 September
RUB million 2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues 292,564 194,988 116,303 70,992
Cost of Group products sold (148,237) (121,598) (55,004) (42,275)
Cost of products for resale (7,584) (6,795) (2,291) (2,038)
Gross profit 136,743 66,595 59,008 26,679
Administrative and selling overhead expenses (19,772) (17,248) (6,599) (5,557)
Taxes, other than income tax, net (4,446) (2,339) (1,449) (756)
Other expenses, net (2,423) (1,974) (902) (529)
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain from operating activities, net (690) 1,894 76 873
Operating profit 109,412 46,928 50,134 20,710
Finance income 407 576 213 223
Finance costs (3,914) (4,357) (1,437) (1,484)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) from financing activities, net 2,775 (37,247) (549) (20,301)
COVID-19 related expenses (350) (844) (132) (555)
Profit/(loss) before tax 108,330 5,056 48,229 (1,407)
Income tax (expense)/benefit (20,490) (1,098) (9,041) 74
Profit/(loss) for the period 87,840 3,958 39,188 (1,333)
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interests* (17) (6) (2) (13)
Shareholders of the Parent 87,857 3,964 39,190 (1,320)
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (in RUB) 678 31 303 (10)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation difference (453) 3,571 51 2,037
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (453) 3,571 51 2,037
Total comprehensive income for the period 87,387 7,529 39,239 704
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interests* (17) (6) (2) (13)
Shareholders of the Parent 87,404 7,535 39,241 717
30 September
RUB million 31 December 2020
2021
Assets
Property, plant and equipment 229,455 220,031
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment 11,671 7,835
Deferred tax assets 8,491 7,462
Right-of-use assets 6,369 7,335
Non-current spare parts 4,647 4,308
Catalysts 2,184 2,292
Intangible assets 1,568 1,621
Other non-current assets 910 948
Investments in associates 582 556
Non-current assets 265,877 252,388
Cash and cash equivalents 67,989 8,460
Trade and other receivables 34,404 17,515
Inventories 31,981 30,580
VAT and other taxes receivable 8,038 10,285
Income tax receivable 468 479
Other financial assets 271 311
Current assets 143,151 67,630
Total assets 409,028 320,018
Equity
Share capital 372 372
Share premium 7,494 7,494
Retained earnings 136,656 90,757
Actuarial losses (717) (717)
Foreign currency translation reserve 9,128 9,581
152,933 107,487
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 112 129
Total equity 153,045 107,616
Liabilities
Loans and borrowings 152,665 103,824
Deferred tax liabilities 11,979 11,578
Lease liabilities 3,036 4,268
Defined benefit obligations 938 945
Non-current liabilities 168,618 120,615
Trade and other payables 46,382 29,869
Loans and borrowings 33,522 55,316
VAT and other taxes payable 4,367 3,675
Lease liabilities 2,051 1,927
Income tax payable 1,043 1,000
Current liabilities 87,365 91,787
Total equity and liabilities 409,028 320,018
Nine months ended
30 September
RUB million 2021 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit 109,412 46,928
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortisation 20,879 20,863
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 147 62
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions 130,438 67,853
(Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts (2,257) 2,648
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (15,835) 1,241
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (718) 1,887
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid 111,628 73,629
Income tax paid (21,070) (3,990)
Finance costs paid (3,164) (2,396)
Cash flows from operating activities 87,394 67,243
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (31,681) (27,360)
Borrowing cost capitalised paid (906) (889)
Other 145 671
Cash flows used in investing activities (32,442) (27,578)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs 53,296 47,829
Repayment of borrowings (23,513) (62,026)
Early eurobond partial redemption fees - (292)
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent (22,728) (18,774)
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - (30)
Lease payments (1,457) (1,492)
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 5,598 (34,785)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 60,550 4,880
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 8,460 8,236
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations (1,021) 2,292
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 67,989 15,408
