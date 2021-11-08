PhosAgro PJSC : PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 -3

Log in
PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. 

                                                              Nine months ended   Three months ended 
                                                              30 September        30 September 
RUB million                                                   2021      2020      2021     2020 
 
Revenues                                                      292,564   194,988   116,303  70,992 
Cost of Group products sold                                   (148,237) (121,598) (55,004) (42,275) 
Cost of products for resale                                   (7,584)   (6,795)   (2,291)  (2,038) 
 
Gross profit                                                  136,743   66,595    59,008   26,679 
 
 
Administrative and selling overhead expenses                  (19,772)  (17,248)  (6,599)  (5,557) 
Taxes, other than income tax, net                             (4,446)   (2,339)   (1,449)  (756) 
Other expenses, net                                           (2,423)   (1,974)   (902)    (529) 
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain from operating activities, net   (690)     1,894     76       873 
 
Operating profit                                              109,412   46,928    50,134   20,710 
 
 
Finance income                                                407       576       213      223 
Finance costs                                                 (3,914)   (4,357)   (1,437)  (1,484) 
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) from financing activities, net   2,775     (37,247)  (549)    (20,301) 
COVID-19 related expenses                                     (350)     (844)     (132)    (555) 
 
Profit/(loss) before tax                                      108,330   5,056     48,229   (1,407) 
 
 
Income tax (expense)/benefit                                  (20,490)  (1,098)   (9,041)  74 
 
 
Profit/(loss) for the period                                  87,840    3,958     39,188   (1,333) 
 
Attributable to: 
Non-controlling interests*                                    (17)      (6)       (2)      (13) 
Shareholders of the Parent                                    87,857    3,964     39,190   (1,320) 
 
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (in RUB)          678       31        303      (10) 
 
Other comprehensive (loss)/income 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 
Foreign currency translation difference                       (453)     3,571     51       2,037 
 
 
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period              (453)     3,571     51       2,037 
 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period                     87,387    7,529     39,239   704 
 
 
Attributable to: 
Non-controlling interests*                                    (17)      (6)       (2)      (13) 
Shareholders of the Parent                                    87,404    7,535     39,241   717 
 
                                                  30 September 
RUB million                                                    31 December 2020 
                                                   2021 
 
Assets 
Property, plant and equipment                     229,455      220,031 
Advances issued for property, plant and equipment 11,671       7,835 
Deferred tax assets                               8,491        7,462 
Right-of-use assets                               6,369        7,335 
Non-current spare parts                           4,647        4,308 
Catalysts                                         2,184        2,292 
Intangible assets                                 1,568        1,621 
Other non-current assets                          910          948 
Investments in associates                         582          556 
 
Non-current assets                                265,877      252,388 
 
Cash and cash equivalents                         67,989       8,460 
Trade and other receivables                       34,404       17,515 
Inventories                                       31,981       30,580 
VAT and other taxes receivable                    8,038        10,285 
Income tax receivable                             468          479 
Other financial assets                            271          311 
 
Current assets                                    143,151      67,630 
 
Total assets                                      409,028      320,018 
 
Equity 
Share capital                                     372          372 
Share premium                                     7,494        7,494 
Retained earnings                                 136,656      90,757 
Actuarial losses                                  (717)        (717) 
Foreign currency translation reserve              9,128        9,581 
 
                                                  152,933      107,487 
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent 
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests  112          129 
 
Total equity                                      153,045      107,616 
 
Liabilities 
Loans and borrowings                              152,665      103,824 
Deferred tax liabilities                          11,979       11,578 
Lease liabilities                                 3,036        4,268 
Defined benefit obligations                       938          945 
 
Non-current liabilities                           168,618      120,615 
 
Trade and other payables                          46,382       29,869 
Loans and borrowings                              33,522       55,316 
VAT and other taxes payable                       4,367        3,675 
Lease liabilities                                 2,051        1,927 
Income tax payable                                1,043        1,000 
 
Current liabilities                               87,365       91,787 
 
Total equity and liabilities                      409,028      320,018 
 
                                                                          Nine months ended 
 
                                                                          30 September 
RUB million                                                               2021     2020 
 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating profit                                                          109,412  46,928 
Adjustments for: 
Depreciation and amortisation                                             20,879   20,863 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets   147      62 
 
Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions         130,438  67,853 
(Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts (2,257)  2,648 
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables                        (15,835) 1,241 
(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables                           (718)    1,887 
 
Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid          111,628  73,629 
Income tax paid                                                           (21,070) (3,990) 
Finance costs paid                                                        (3,164)  (2,396) 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                      87,394   67,243 
 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets        (31,681) (27,360) 
Borrowing cost capitalised paid                                           (906)    (889) 
Other                                                                     145      671 
 
 
Cash flows used in investing activities                                   (32,442) (27,578) 
 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs                        53,296   47,829 
Repayment of borrowings                                                   (23,513) (62,026) 
Early eurobond partial redemption fees                                    -        (292) 
Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent                              (22,728) (18,774) 
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests                                -        (30) 
Lease payments                                                            (1,457)  (1,492) 
 
 
Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities                            5,598    (34,785) 
 
 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents                                 60,550   4,880 
 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January                                    8,460    8,236 
Effect of exchange rates fluctuations                                     (1,021)  2,292 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September                                 67,989   15,408

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US71922G2093 
Category Code:  QRT 
TIDM:           PHOR 
LEI Code:       25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   126253 
EQS News ID:    1246930 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246930&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 08, 2021 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

