PhosAgro PJSC : PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 -3

Nine months ended Three months ended 30 September 30 September RUB million 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues 292,564 194,988 116,303 70,992 Cost of Group products sold (148,237) (121,598) (55,004) (42,275) Cost of products for resale (7,584) (6,795) (2,291) (2,038) Gross profit 136,743 66,595 59,008 26,679 Administrative and selling overhead expenses (19,772) (17,248) (6,599) (5,557) Taxes, other than income tax, net (4,446) (2,339) (1,449) (756) Other expenses, net (2,423) (1,974) (902) (529) Foreign exchange (loss)/gain from operating activities, net (690) 1,894 76 873 Operating profit 109,412 46,928 50,134 20,710 Finance income 407 576 213 223 Finance costs (3,914) (4,357) (1,437) (1,484) Foreign exchange gain/(loss) from financing activities, net 2,775 (37,247) (549) (20,301) COVID-19 related expenses (350) (844) (132) (555) Profit/(loss) before tax 108,330 5,056 48,229 (1,407) Income tax (expense)/benefit (20,490) (1,098) (9,041) 74 Profit/(loss) for the period 87,840 3,958 39,188 (1,333) Attributable to: Non-controlling interests* (17) (6) (2) (13) Shareholders of the Parent 87,857 3,964 39,190 (1,320) Basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per share (in RUB) 678 31 303 (10) Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation difference (453) 3,571 51 2,037 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (453) 3,571 51 2,037 Total comprehensive income for the period 87,387 7,529 39,239 704 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests* (17) (6) (2) (13) Shareholders of the Parent 87,404 7,535 39,241 717 30 September RUB million 31 December 2020 2021 Assets Property, plant and equipment 229,455 220,031 Advances issued for property, plant and equipment 11,671 7,835 Deferred tax assets 8,491 7,462 Right-of-use assets 6,369 7,335 Non-current spare parts 4,647 4,308 Catalysts 2,184 2,292 Intangible assets 1,568 1,621 Other non-current assets 910 948 Investments in associates 582 556 Non-current assets 265,877 252,388 Cash and cash equivalents 67,989 8,460 Trade and other receivables 34,404 17,515 Inventories 31,981 30,580 VAT and other taxes receivable 8,038 10,285 Income tax receivable 468 479 Other financial assets 271 311 Current assets 143,151 67,630 Total assets 409,028 320,018 Equity Share capital 372 372 Share premium 7,494 7,494 Retained earnings 136,656 90,757 Actuarial losses (717) (717) Foreign currency translation reserve 9,128 9,581 152,933 107,487 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 112 129 Total equity 153,045 107,616 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 152,665 103,824 Deferred tax liabilities 11,979 11,578 Lease liabilities 3,036 4,268 Defined benefit obligations 938 945 Non-current liabilities 168,618 120,615 Trade and other payables 46,382 29,869 Loans and borrowings 33,522 55,316 VAT and other taxes payable 4,367 3,675 Lease liabilities 2,051 1,927 Income tax payable 1,043 1,000 Current liabilities 87,365 91,787 Total equity and liabilities 409,028 320,018 Nine months ended 30 September RUB million 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 109,412 46,928 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortisation 20,879 20,863 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 147 62 Operating profit before changes in working capital and provisions 130,438 67,853 (Increase)/decrease in inventories, catalysts and non-current spare parts (2,257) 2,648 (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables (15,835) 1,241 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (718) 1,887 Cash flows from operations before income taxes and interest paid 111,628 73,629 Income tax paid (21,070) (3,990) Finance costs paid (3,164) (2,396) Cash flows from operating activities 87,394 67,243 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (31,681) (27,360) Borrowing cost capitalised paid (906) (889) Other 145 671 Cash flows used in investing activities (32,442) (27,578) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of transaction costs 53,296 47,829 Repayment of borrowings (23,513) (62,026) Early eurobond partial redemption fees - (292) Dividends paid to shareholders of the Parent (22,728) (18,774) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - (30) Lease payments (1,457) (1,492) Cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 5,598 (34,785) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 60,550 4,880 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January 8,460 8,236 Effect of exchange rates fluctuations (1,021) 2,292 Cash and cash equivalents at 30 September 67,989 15,408

