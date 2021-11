PhosAgro PJSC (PHOR) PhosAgro PJSC: PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 Financial Results With Record Quarterly EBITDA of Over RUB 57 Billion 08-Nov-2021 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For Immediate Release 8 November 2021

PhosAgro Reports 3Q and 9M 2021 Financial Results

With Record Quarterly EBITDA of Over RUB 57 Billion

Moscow - PhosAgro ("the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, today announces its consolidated IFRS financial results for the third quarter (3Q) and nine months (9M) ended 30 September 2021.

Highlights for 3Q and 9M 2021:

Revenue for 3Q 2021 increased by 63.8% year-on-year to RUB 116.3 billion (USD 1.6 billion) on the back of strong seasonal demand for fertilizers.

Revenue for 9M 2021 increased by 50.0% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 292.6 billion (USD 4.0 billion). This growth was mainly due to the recovery in global prices for fertilizers during the year, due to high affordability for end consumers and low inventory levels in key markets.

In 3Q 2021, the Company's EBITDA more than doubled year-on-year and reached RUB 57.2 billion (USD 779 million). Upgrades to production assets, improved efficiency for key production facilities, and growing self-sufficiency in key feedstocks enabled the Company to achieve an EBITDA margin for the quarter of 49.2%.

EBITDA for 9M 2021 increased by 92.2% year-on-year to RUB 130.3 billion (USD 1.8 billion). EBITDA margin for 9M 2021 rose to 44.5%.

Capital expenditure for 9M 2021 amounted to RUB 31.7 billion, an increase of 15.8% year-on-year. This growth was driven by investments for the final stage of construction of a modern production complex at the Volkhov site, in line with the Company's long-term development strategy.

In 3Q 2021, free cash flow increased by 6.9% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 20.7 billion (USD 283 million).

Free cash flow reached RUB 55.0 billion (USD 742 million) for 9M 2021, an increase of 38.5% year-on-year.

In 3Q and 9M 2021, adjusted net profit** more than doubled year-on-year, amounting to RUB 39.7 billion (USD 541 million) and RUB 85.1 billion (USD 1.2 billion), respectively.

Net debt as of 30 September 2021 decreased by RUB 33.6 billion compared to the end of 2020, amounting to RUB 123.3 billion (USD 1.7 billion). The net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.83x at the end of 3Q 2021.

Financial and operational highlights

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS RUB mln 9? 9? Chng. 3Q 3Q Chng. 2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Revenue 292,564 194,988 50.0% 116,303 70,992 63.8% EBITDA* 130,291 67,791 92.2% 57,197 27,927 104.8% EBITDA margin 44.5% 34.8% 9.8 pp 49.2% 39.3% 9.8 pp Net profit 87,840 3,958 2,119.3% 39,188 -1,333 n/a Adj. net profit** 85,065 41,205 106.4% 39,737 18,968 109.5% Free cash flow 54,952 39,665 38.5% 20,735 19,391 6.9% 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 Net debt 123,285 156,875 ND/LTM EBITDA 0.83 1.86

RUB/USD rates: average 3Q 2021 rate: 73.5; average 3Q 2020 rate: 73.6; as of 30 September 2021: 72.8; as of 31 December 2020: 73.9.

* EBITDA is calculated as operating profit adjusted for depreciation and amortisation.

** Net profit as reported minus FX gain or loss from financial activity.

Commenting on the Company's financial results, PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said:

"First, I would like to share a very important milestone for us: in the third quarter of 2021, PhosAgro became the first company in Russia to receive a certificate for compliance with the requirements of the national standard for higher quality products. PhosAgro's Cherepovets, Volkhov, and Balakovo production sites were all certified. This means that all of the production output from our mineral fertilizer production facilities has been certified for compliance with the Russian national standard, which introduces the world's toughest restrictions on heavy metals and arsenic contents. This confirms the unique eco-efficiency of PhosAgro products, and we will now be able to label with the national standard. PhosAgro is also able to use a green label on fertilizers it sells in the EU, in line with strict European Commission guidelines regarding cadmium contents in phosphate-based fertilizers.

"PhosAgro also continues to ramp up fertilizer production at its production sites. We are currently nearing completion of a state-of-the-art production complex at our Volkhov site with a capacity of up to one million tonnes of eco-efficient fertilizers.

"I am also pleased to report another one of PhosAgro's successes in the capital markets: we successfully closed a USD 500 million seven-year bond issue with a coupon of 2.6% per annum. This is a record low coupon among all Russian corporate US dollar issues with a comparable maturity, which will enable PhosAgro to reduce the overall cost of its debt portfolio.

"Turning to PhosAgro's 9M 2021 financial performance, I would note that we have again set several records. Upgrades to production assets, improved production efficiency overall and growing self-sufficiency in key feedstocks enabled the Company to increase its phosphoric acid output and further increase fertilizer production by 5% year-on-year, meaning we were able to grow production of the highest-margin fertilizer grades MAP/DAP and NPK by 9% and 7% year-on-year, respectively.

"Favourable conditions in global markets for agricultural products and fertilizers in the third quarter contributed to robust cash flow generation of higher profitability. Revenue for the quarter exceeded RUB 116 billion, increasing by more than 50%, while EBITDA more than doubled and amounted to RUB 57.2 billion, a record for the entire public history of the company.

"The higher profit levels that the Company has achieved so far in 2021 have resulted in an increase in tax payments at all levels. Compared to the same period last year, tax payments exceeded RUB 28 billion, with more than a 3-fold increase to regional budgets and an almost 6-fold increase to the federal budget. We are confident that these revenues will contribute to the development of the social sphere in all regions where we operate.

"Our highly efficient business, flexible capex volumes and effective management of working capital meant that the Company was able to generate free cash flow of more than RUB 20 billion in the third quarter.

"The high profitability of sales helped to bring net debt at the end of the quarter down to RUB 123 billion, while the net debt/EBITDA ratio decreased to 0.83x, which corresponds with PhosAgro's long-term goal of maintaining comfortable debt levels.

"To summarize the above, I would like to reiterate that the Company's strong operating and financial performance, low debt levels and balanced long-term development programme ensure strong free cash flow generation, financing of its investment and social projects and a fair distribution of profits between the company and its shareholders."

3Q 2021 market conditions

Prices for phosphate-based fertilizers once again renewed multiyear highs in early 3Q 2021, rising to USD 700-720 per tonne (FOB Baltic) for MAP, thanks to continued high prices for agricultural products and developing seasonal demand in Brazil. Despite a subsequent correction in global prices for grains and oilseeds, growing exports from China and relatively low import demand for fertilizers in India, global prices for phosphate-based fertilizers remained high. Cutbacks in production and exports in the United States at the end of the quarter, as well as the threat of export restrictions in China helped prices to stabilise and resume an upward trend. The average price for MAP in 3Q 2021 was USD 695 per tonne (FOB Baltic) against USD 617 per tonne (FOB Baltic) in 2Q 2021. Contract prices for phosphoric acid supplies to India in 3Q 2021 were agreed at USD 1,160 per tonne of 100% P2O5 (CFR India), which was USD 162 per tonne higher than in 2Q 2021, in line with changes in the phosphate-based fertilizer market. Phosphate feedstock prices (68%-72% BPL) in 3Q 2021 were set at USD 130-190 per tonne (FOB Morocco) compared to USD 85-155 per tonne (FOB Morocco) in 2Q 2021. World sulphur prices remained relatively stable at previously high levels of USD 180 per tonne (FOB Black Sea/Baltic).

Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers rose on the back of seasonal demand in key markets in Latin America and especially in Brazil, as well as India and other Asian countries. The threat of export restrictions from China has also helped to keep prices high. Average prices for urea in 3Q 2021 reached USD 442 per tonne (FOB Baltic) against USD 359 per tonne (FOB Baltic) in 2Q 2021.

Global prices for commercial ammonia continued to rise due to a recovery in industrial demand and continued limited exports from large producers in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the United States due to unscheduled maintenance. The average price for commercial ammonia in 3Q 2021 was USD 578 per tonne (FOB Black Sea), which is USD 114 or 25% higher than the average price in 2Q 2021.

