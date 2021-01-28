Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Photo of Stonks Meme Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

01/28/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stonks meme rights were acquired by Youtooz in 2021

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006142/en/

Stonks meme rights were acquired by Youtooz in 2021 (Graphic: Youtooz)

Stonks meme rights were acquired by Youtooz in 2021 (Graphic: Youtooz)

The word "stocks" is misspelled on purpose and combined with Meme Man standing in front of a graph (up and to the right of course) which represents the stock market. Originating in 2017, the image has spread to hundreds of millions of views over the past few years. Stonks only go up.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Agreement to acquire 86 400 to accelerate UBank growth
PU
05:59pTILL CAPITAL : Grants Incentive Stock Options
PU
05:59pNPM : Acquisition of Further Gold Projects in Finland
PU
05:58pFIN RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B
PU
05:58p&LSQUO;RENO HAS GONE VIRAL' : multifamily unit sales thriving throughout Northern Nevada
PU
05:58pZOETIS : rsquo; Emerging Infectious Disease Capabilities Support COVID-19 Solutions for Great Apes and Minks
PU
05:57pZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED :  Announces First Quarter 2020-21 Financial Results
AQ
05:56pNOVAVAX : COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants
AQ
05:56pBLUE ENERGY : December 2020 Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report
PU
05:55pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB to buy remaining stake in online banking platform 86 400 for up to $169 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ