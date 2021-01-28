Photo of Stonks Meme Available on Business Wire's Website and the Associated Press Photo Network

Stonks meme rights were acquired by Youtooz in 2021

Stonks meme rights were acquired by Youtooz in 2021 (Graphic: Youtooz)

The word "stocks" is misspelled on purpose and combined with Meme Man standing in front of a graph (up and to the right of course) which represents the stock market. Originating in 2017, the image has spread to hundreds of millions of views over the past few years. Stonks only go up.

