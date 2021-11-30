Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PhotoRealistic Immersive Workspace Is Coming Soon with Immersivecast Cloud VR and XR Metaverse Workspace

11/30/2021 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Immersivecast, the leading Cloud VR solution company, will unveil XR Metaverse Workspace at the end of December 2021. With an astonishingly successful demo on the world’s first 5G network slicing trial with Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, and Ericsson at MWC 2021, the company is now well on its way to expanding its market presence in Korea and the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211130005069/en/

Brief introduction of VRaum, Cloud VR & Metaverse workspace service from Immersivecast (Graphic: Business Wire)

Brief introduction of VRaum, Cloud VR & Metaverse workspace service from Immersivecast (Graphic: Business Wire)

The XR Metaverse Workspace is a service environment that exists at the junction of reality and virtual space in the cloud (Cloud VR). Its primary goal is to deliver interaction between users that consume or experience, for example, virtualized games or interactive training unparalleled with conventional alternatives.

The workspace experience is highly enriched when combining Immersivecast VR glass with its Cloud VR. Immersivecast’s virtual world is unique in that it can permanently assign ownership to users on virtualized objects such as digital lands and buildings. It includes features that can extend, for instance, games, social, and working environments to real-life scenarios, breaking boundaries between virtual space and reality. Janghee Han, the CEO of Immersivecast, emphasizes his vision that through continuously enhancing technology to break down the current barriers, he hopes to build a more sophisticated and multifaceted, interactive world that allows photorealistic visual experiences. Immersivecast strives to improve its cloud streaming capabilities to achieve high performance and low latency in this endeavor.

Technology-wise, the Immersivecast platform not only supports multi-dimensional Web 3.0 with NFT, AR, VR, but it permits ease of use for developers, enthusiasts, and artists to create content. The service supports enterprise-class applications with robust scalability in mind. Large telecom infrastructures in Germany, Korea, and the US are currently testing Immersivecast services on their mobile edge servers in the 5G network for conditional deployment.

Realizing the great potential, Deutsche Telekom Hubraum and DVP in Korea have recently invested in the company with an additional investment opportunity from a recognized venture capital firm.

About Immersivecast:

Immersivecast, a next-generation VR solution company, is a Korea-based startup. The company offers Cloud VR/XR service platforms, high-quality (Photo Realistic) entertainment applications, VR glass products, and services through its partners worldwide.

Since launching the company, Immersivecast has committed to technical development & innovation for continuously improving its product & service capabilities.

For additional details, please visit www.immersivecast.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aZerto Announces Zerto In-Cloud for AWS to Deliver Disaster Recovery at Scale
BU
09:04aAMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Named to Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing for Seventh Consecutive Year
BU
09:04aAria Systems Reaches Silver Tier in TM Forum's Open API Conformance Certification Program  
BU
09:04aPioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. Required Notice to Shareholders Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a)
BU
09:04aAtomera Breathes New Life into Moore's Law for Power and Analog Electronics
BU
09:04aKomodo Health Appoints Edd Fleming to Board of Directors
BU
09:04aMongoDB Announces a Pay-As-You-Go Offering with Enhanced Customer Experience in AWS Marketplace
PR
09:04aHSBC Bank Launches New Donor Advised Fund
BU
09:04aIntegrated Digital Strategies (IDS) Welcomes Industry Veteran Brent Nau as New Chief Operating Officer 
GL
09:04aIntegrated Digital Strategies (IDS) Welcomes Industry Veteran Brent Nau as New Chief Operating Officer 
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
2Powell, Yellen head to Congress as inflation, variant risks rise
3EMEA Morning Briefing : UPDATE: Stocks to Fall, Moderna CEO Says Existi..
4Doubts over vaccine efficiency send FTSE 100 down
5Swiss franc rises to six year high as central bank stands back

HOT NEWS